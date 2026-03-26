US opens Iran talks via Pakistan channel: Trump Advisor​

Washington, March 26 (IANS) The United States has opened a diplomatic channel with Iran through Pakistan, even as military operations continue, with officials signalling a possible pathway to de-escalation after weeks of intense conflict.​

Special envoy Steve Witkoff said Washington has presented a 15-point framework for a potential peace deal, which has been conveyed to Tehran through Islamabad, which is acting as a mediator.​

“We have… presented a 15-point action list that forms the framework for a peace deal,” Witkoff said during a Cabinet meeting chaired by US President Donald Trump.​

He added that the proposal had been circulated “through the Pakistani government acting as the mediator,” resulting in “strong and positive messaging and talks.”​

The outreach comes despite continued US military strikes under “Operation Epic Fury,” which the administration says has significantly degraded Iran’s military capabilities.​

Witkoff said earlier diplomatic efforts failed after Iran refused to meet core US demands, including ending uranium enrichment, dismantling nuclear facilities, and curbing missile capabilities.​

“Throughout our meetings with the Iranians, we heard… they would not give up diplomatically what we could not win militarily,” he said, indicating that Tehran had resisted concessions prior to the current military campaign.​

He said the US negotiating team concluded that Iran had been “there to buy time until a weaker president arrived,” and that Washington had “exhausted all efforts on behalf of a peaceful resolution” before launching strikes.​

President Trump said Iran was now under pressure to negotiate following the US offensive.​

“They are begging to make a deal,” Trump said, adding that Tehran now faced a choice between accepting terms or facing continued military action.​

Vice President JD Vance said the military campaign had shifted the balance, giving Washington leverage to pursue both diplomatic and military options.​

“What we have now… is the ability to use every tool at our disposal to ensure that Iran doesn’t get a nuclear weapon,” Vance said.​

Witkoff said multiple regional actors had reached out to facilitate a peaceful resolution, suggesting growing diplomatic momentum.​

“We have had multiple reach-outs from the region and others who want to play a role in ending this conflict peacefully,” he said.​

However, he stressed that negotiations remain sensitive and that details of the proposed framework would not be disclosed publicly.​

“These are sensitive diplomatic discussions… and you have directed us to maintain confidentiality,” he said.​

He added that Washington had delivered a clear message to Tehran: “Don’t miscalculate again.”

--IANS

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