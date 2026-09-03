September 03, 2026 1:07 PM हिंदी

US Open: Alcaraz advances to third round after dropping first set

US Open: Alcaraz advances to the third round after dropping first set

New York, Sep 3 (IANS) Carlos Alcaraz, who is bidding to win his third straight US Open singles title, got the better of Jaime Faria 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 inside Arthur Ashe Stadium to enter the third round of the last major of the year.

The No. 3-seeded Spaniard returning from a four-month layoff due to a wrist injury was in familiar form in defeating the No. 72-ranked Portuguese player Faria, who recently beat American Ben Shelton in Cincinnati.

Alcaraz is bidding to become the first player to defend the US Open title since Roger Federer triumphed five times in a row from 2004 to 2008. The ATP No. 1 Club member is a two-time champion in New York, having won his first major crown there in 2022 before his 2025 triumph.

Earlier this year, Alcaraz became the youngest man in history to complete the Career Grand Slam at age 22. Alcaraz’s latest Flushing Meadows victory is his 26th main-draw win at the American Slam, his highest mark among the four majors.

Improving to 9-0 at the majors in 2026, Alcaraz next meets China's Wu Yibing, who ousted James Duckworth 7-5, 6-3, 6-1. Alcaraz leads their Lexus ATP Head2Head series 1-0. Their lone meeting came in Shanghai in 2024.

Faria opened eyes and muted cheers when he took the first set, 6-4. After a wobbly first set, Alcaraz saved a break point in his opening service game of the second set before tallying eight consecutive games. He rallied to hold and then basically kicked Faria in the shins for the rest of the set, racing to a 6-0 showing.

The steamrolling continued as Alcaraz, who had 43 winners to Faria’s 27, would win eight straight games and break Faria’s serve five consecutive times to seal the third set 6-3.

By claiming the fourth set to end his night, the seven-time major winner ran his Grand Slam winning streak to 16 matches and his US Open mark to 26-3. He was keen on break points, converting seven of 12, while Faria managed two in seven chances.

--IANS

bc/

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