September 24, 2026 9:13 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: PM Modi congratulates India's bronze-winning badminton and skeet teams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates India's bronze-winning badminton and skeet teams after their fine performance in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the Indian men’s badminton team and skeet mixed team pair Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal on winning bronze medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Taking to social media, PM Modi hailed Naruka and Parinaaz for their achievement in the skeet mixed team event, highlighting that the medal marked India’s first-ever podium finish in the event at the Asian Games.

“Congratulations to Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anantjeet Singh Naruka on winning the Bronze Medal in the Skeet Mixed Team event at the Asian Games. Their achievement marks India’s first-ever medal in this event at the Asian Games. Best wishes to both of them! May this success inspire many more milestones in the times to come,” the PMO posted on X.

Naruka and Parinaaz secured the bronze after a closely fought final in Aichi. The Indian pair finished with 44 hits from 48 shots, level with South Korea. Korea took the silver on the tie-break based on the qualifying scores. China won gold with 45 hits.

Naruka and Parinaaz produced a perfect eight from eight in their final series to finish on 44 and secure India’s historic medal.

The Prime Minister also congratulated India’s men’s badminton team for winning bronze in the team event.

“Congratulations to our Men’s Badminton Team on winning the Bronze Medal at the Asian Games! This medal reflects their passion and hard work. The entire team displayed great spirit throughout the competition. Best wishes to them for the events ahead,” the PMO posted.

India secured the badminton bronze after losing 1-3 to defending champions China in the semi-finals. Lakshya Sen lost the opening singles to Shi Yuqi before Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty levelled the tie with a win over Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang.

Ayush Shetty then lost to Li Shifeng, while M.R. Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan went down to He Ji Ting and Liu Yi in the decisive fourth match.

The medal was India’s second in badminton at the Asian Games, following Satwik and Chirag’s men’s doubles gold at the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

--IANS

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