US Open 2026: Sabalenka, Pegula and Noskova in top half of women’s singles main draw

New York, Aug 27 (IANS) Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, top-seeded American Jessica Pegula and 2026 Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova are all clubbed in the top half of the women’s singles draw for the upcoming 2026 US Open.

Meanwhile, US Open champions Coco Gauff (2023) and Iga Swiatek (2022) stand out in the bottom half, accompanied by 2026 Grand Slam champions Mirra Andreeva and Elena Rybakina.

Sabalenka will start against World No. 58 Camila Osorio of Colombia, while the second-seeded Rybakina will meet the 580th-ranked Thea Frodin of the United States in the first round.

With seven different women’s singles Grand Slam champions since the start of 2025, the 2026 US Open could truly be anyone’s title to clinch. Check out some of the top storylines from the 2026 US Open women’s draw ahead of the action on Sunday.

Sabalenka has been on a hot streak in Flushing Meadows, claiming titles in 2024 and 2025. Though she hasn’t added a Grand Slam to her resume this year, she’s certainly hungry to keep her crown in Queens. If successful, she’d become the first woman since Serena Williams to achieve a US Open three-peat.

However, amid stiff competition and early tournament exits this season, the win might not come as easily as in past years—especially with Rybakina on her tail. The world No. 2 is within striking distance of Sabalenka’s top seat, which she’s sat comfortably in for more than 100 weeks straight. Drawn in the bottom half, Rybakina and Sabalenka wouldn’t meet until the final.

If the Australian Open final rematch were to occur, Sabalenka would potentially have to get through 2024 US Open runner-up Pegula or 2026 Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Muchova in the semifinal.

Top Americans Pegula, Gauff and Anisimova all have a chance of going deep in the 2026 US Open. And it’s about time, considering how an American woman hasn’t made it to a Grand Slam final since Anisimova at last year’s US Open. Pegula, who’s seeking her first Grand Slam title, could meet Muchova or No. 9 Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals.

Both drawn in the bottom half, Anisimova and recent Cincinnati champion Gauff could meet in the quarterfinals. If the stars aligned, No. 3 Pegula and No. 4 Gauff could even meet in the final, making for the first all-American US Open final since Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys in 2017.

Though Swiatek hasn’t made it past the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam since Wimbledon in 2025, she’s coming into the US Open fresh off a major win in Toronto. A famous foe to Sabalenka, that boost might be just what she needs to get back in her rhythm. She could potentially face No. 22 seed Keys in the quarterfinals.

Filipina breakout star Alexandra Eala has already created the “Eala Effect” in Flushing Meadows, drawing in masses of fans to Louis Armstrong Stadium earlier this week for the 2026 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship. The Top-20 player won her first tour-level title this summer in Washington, D.C., and became the WTA’s first Filipina champion. She could face No. 14 Iva Jovic in the third round.

As the Williams sisters continue making headlines, with Venus Williams and Serena Williams awarded wild cards in women's doubles, Venus will first continue her singles comeback. The two-time US Open women’s singles champion kicks off the tournament against fellow wild card and compatriot Sofia Kenin.

--IANS

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