January 13, 2026 12:16 PM हिंदी

US lawmakers call China main adversary, back India

US lawmakers call China main adversary, back India

Washington, Jan 13 (IANS) Influential American lawmakers identified China as the principal strategic adversary of the United States and positioned India as the democratic counterweight critical to maintaining global balance and Indo-Pacific stability.

Addressing a CSIS forum, Representative Ami Bera said there is no ambiguity in Washington’s assessment of Beijing. “We know clearly who our adversary is in Beijing,” he said.

Bera said the competition with China is shaping US foreign policy across security, technology, and economics. “That’s going to be the leading competition in the world,” he said, adding that new global frameworks would be built around “like values, democracy, free markets, entrepreneurship.”

Representative Rich McCormick warned that mishandling ties with India could have severe consequences in the context of China’s rise. “If they start joining up with Russia and China, that will put everything out of balance for us,” he said.

McCormick said the alignment of India and the United States could fundamentally shape the century ahead. “If you unite… we could literally usher in a new generation of peace that could last 100 years if we do this right,” he said.

Both lawmakers contrasted China’s governance model with India’s. Bera described China as pursuing a different path. “China is a very different country with a different model,” he said, adding, “We don’t have to guess what Xi Jinping wants to do. He tells us.”

McCormick said China’s economic ascent had been marked by unfair practices. “They’ve been cheating their way to the top through the World Trade Organization,” he said, warning against allowing Beijing to set global standards.

Technology emerged as a central theme in the competition. McCormick cautioned against restricting India’s access to advanced US technology. “If we start limiting access to our products, that’s going to be bad for us as a country,” he said, arguing that exclusion would push partners toward Chinese alternatives.

Bera highlighted the importance of the Quad grouping involving the United States, India, Japan, and Australia. “The reason I know the Quad’s so important is because Beijing hates it,” he said.

The lawmakers also underscored India’s growing role in regional security. Bera said India is critical to maintaining “maritime security, freedom of navigation” in the Indian Ocean, warning against repeating mistakes made elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific.

McCormick said India’s democratic diversity gives it an edge over China’s centralized system. “United States and India have to think similar in the way that we approach our population,” he said, contrasting that with China’s “monolithic” approach.

--IANS

lkj/rs

LATEST NEWS

India's BRICS chairship to focus on humanity-first, people-centric approach, says EAM Jaishankar

India's BRICS chairship to focus on humanity-first, people-centric approach, says EAM Jaishankar

Anupam Kher on 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2': 'Never experienced such anticipation for a sequel'

Anupam Kher on 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2': 'Never experienced such anticipation for a sequel'

Suniel Shetty wells up speaking about Ahaan, says ‘Border 2’ se ‘badiya film nahi mil sakti’

Suniel Shetty wells up speaking about Ahaan, says ‘Border 2’ se ‘badiya film nahi mil sakti’

Farah Khan: When I saw ‘Andaaz Apna Apna’, I thought it would be a flop

Farah Khan: When I saw ‘Andaaz Apna Apna’, I thought it would be a flop

India’s office market scales new high in 2025, global firms account for 58.4 pc share

India’s office market scales new high in 2025, global firms account for 58.4 pc share

MYAS recommends NSFs to establish committees for ‘Make in India in Sports’ and ‘International Relations’

MYAS recommends NSFs to establish committees for ‘Make in India in Sports’ and ‘International Relations’

Modern machines prepare prasad, free meals for lakhs of devotees at Prayagraj Magh Mela

Modern machines prepare prasad, free meals for lakhs of devotees at Prayagraj Magh Mela

Govt employees protest in Balochistan, seeking 30 pc disparity reduction allowance

Govt employees protest in Balochistan, seeking 30 pc disparity reduction allowance

Hiring surges across India as AI-linked jobs rise exponentially

Hiring surges across India as AI-linked jobs rise exponentially

Turned out to be the wrong decision: Nayar takes ‘complete responsibility’ for UPW’s batting order gamble

Turned out to be the wrong decision: Nayar takes ‘complete responsibility’ for UPW’s batting order gamble