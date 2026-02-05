US lawmaker slams Texas Governor over H-1B visa freeze

Washington, Feb 5 (IANS) A prominent American lawmaker has criticised Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order freezing new H-1B visa petitions at public universities and state agencies, calling it harmful to the state’s workforce and economy.

Congressman Marc Veasey said the decision would weaken Texas at a time when skilled labour and innovation are critical.

Abbott last month ordered state agencies and public universities to halt new H-1B visa petitions through the end of 2027 while his administration reviews the use of the federal program. He has said taxpayer-funded jobs should be filled by Texans first.

“Abbott’s decision to freeze H-1B visa petitions at Texas public universities and state agencies is a blow to Texas’ workforce,” Veasey said in a strongly worded statement.

“Texas’ economy has thrived because we attract qualified workers, researchers, doctors, educators, and students who bring their talents and hard work to strengthen our communities. This order undermines that legacy,” he said.

The Texas Democrat said the freeze would affect families, students and workers who contribute to the state every day.

“This action will impact thousands of families, students, and workers who contribute every day to our state’s success,” he said. “It will make Texas less competitive economically, weaken our workforce, and erode the standing of our higher education and medical institutions at a time when innovation and talent are critical to our future.”

Veasey also criticised Abbott’s expanded review of visa use at universities and state agencies. He said it would not fix deeper immigration problems.

“Governor Abbott’s so-called investigations do nothing to fix our broken immigration system,” Veasey said. “They waste taxpayer dollars, sow fear, and offer no real solutions.”

He said immigration reform requires cooperation, not political attacks. “Immigration reform requires serious leadership and bipartisan cooperation -- not political stunts that scapegoat immigrants and damage Texas’ economy,” Veasey said.

Veasey warned that the move sends a negative message to global talent and investors.

“Texas should be competing to attract the best talent in the world, not driving it away,” he said. “We must reject fear-based politics and focus on policies that grow our economy, support families, and keep Texas strong.”

