US launches phase two of Gaza peace plan, announces technocratic rule

Washington, Jan 15 (IANS) The United States has moved Gaza into a new post-war political framework by approving a technocratic administration and launching phase two of President Donald Trump’s plan to end the conflict, marking the first explicit US-backed effort to remove both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority from governance in the territory.

Phase two establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian body -- the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) -- and initiates a shift from ceasefire management to demilitarisation, governance, and reconstruction, according to two Senior administration officials.

“Today, on behalf of President Trump, we are announcing the launch of Phase Two of the President’s 20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, moving from ceasefire to demilitarisation, technocratic governance, and reconstruction,” US Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff said in a public statement.

The officials mentioned the NCAG was carefully selected through consultations with regional mediators and Palestinian factions and is intended to function as a non-political, service-oriented administration focused on rebuilding Gaza and improving the daily lives of its residents.

They described the move as the first time in years that Gaza would not be governed by either Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.

The decision to move into phase two was taken even as work continues on unresolved hostage issues, officials said.

All living hostages have returned. The remains of 27 of the 28 deceased hostages have also been recovered. Efforts are ongoing to locate the final remains while keeping the ceasefire in place, the official added.

Witkoff said Washington expects Hamas to meet its remaining obligations under the agreement. This includes the return of the final deceased hostage.

“Failure to do so will bring serious consequences,” he said.

Senior officials acknowledged the scepticism over whether Hamas would fully disarm. They said the group has spent years building military infrastructure.

However, they stressed that removing terror capabilities is essential for Gaza’s future. Reconstruction, they said, cannot move forward if another conflict remains likely.

Officials said dismantling terror infrastructure and removing heavy weapons are key goals. These steps, they said, are needed to prevent Gaza from returning to cycles of war. The aim is to create conditions where rebuilding efforts can last, and daily life can improve.

The officials pointed to what they described as major humanitarian gains during phase one. They said more than 53,000 aid trucks entered Gaza after the ceasefire.

Over two million pallets of goods were delivered. Vaccination drives reached tens of thousands of children, and large areas of rubble were cleared.

Witkoff also highlighted the role of regional mediators in his social media post. He said the US was “deeply grateful to Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar for their indispensable mediation efforts that made all progress to date possible.”

Officials said these countries will continue to play a key role as the plan moves forward.

