US issues federal notification for $52.8 million sale of anti-submarine sonobuoys to India

Washington, Dec 5 (IANS) The Pentagon issued a federal notification of a proposed foreign military sale worth $52.8 million to India for a new tranche of anti-submarine sonobuoys, a move it said will deepen operational cooperation and reinforce the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in its federal notification that India has requested to purchase US-made sonobuoys — devices released from aircraft to detect underwater activity — along with manuals, support services, and technical assistance. The package, valued at $52.8 million and funded entirely by India, also includes help from the US government and contractor teams to operate and sustain the equipment.

According to the notification, the proposed transfer “will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by helping to strengthen the US-India strategic relationship and improving the security of a major defence partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions.”

The Pentagon said the sonobuoys will expand India’s ability to track underwater threats and conduct anti-submarine missions. “The proposed sale will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing its capacity to conduct anti-submarine warfare operations from its MH-60R helicopters. India will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces,” the notification stated.

The US also assessed that the transfer poses no risk to regional stability. “The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

The principal contractors will be Sparton Corporation, based in De Leon Springs, Florida, and Undersea Sensor Systems Inc. (USSI) of Columbia City, Indiana, or “a combination of both.” According to the notice, the deal includes no offset arrangements, and it will not require any additional US government or contractor personnel to be stationed in India. “There will be no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale,” the Pentagon added.

An annexe detailing technology sensitivity described sonobuoys as “air-launched, expendable, electro-mechanical sensors designed to relay underwater sounds to remote processors. Sonobuoys are an effective and affordable anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capability for the airborne ASW warfighter.”

The notification concluded that New Delhi meets American standards for safeguarding sensitive equipment. “A determination has been made that India can provide substantially the same degree of protection for the sensitive technology being released as the US Government. This sale is necessary in furtherance of the US foreign policy and national security objectives outlined in the Policy Justification.”

India and the United States have significantly expanded defence cooperation over the past two decades, with a focus on maritime security and undersea surveillance as China’s naval footprint grows across the Indo-Pacific. India’s fleet of MH-60R helicopters, for which these sonobuoys are intended, forms a key part of its modernisation plans.

Washington’s designation of India as a “Major Defence Partner” has enabled faster technology release and more advanced joint projects. The latest sonobuoy package fits into that broader framework, reinforcing shared interests in safeguarding critical sea lanes and maintaining regional stability.

