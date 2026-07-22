US forces complete 11th consecutive night of strikes against Iran: CENTCOM

Washington, July 22 (IANS) US forces successfully completed the 11th consecutive evening of strikes against Iran at 8:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday (US time), said US Central Command (CENTCOM).

In a post on X, CENTCOM said: "CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."

According to the Central Command, over the past three months, Iran has attacked more than 30 commercial vessels transiting the international waterway vital for regional and global trade. "The unwarranted attacks have endangered hundreds of innocent mariners and undermined freedom of navigation."

CENTCOM said that despite what it described as Iranian aggression, the Strait of Hormuz remains open for commercial vessel transit. The command added that since early May, its forces have helped facilitate the transit of approximately 900 commercial vessels carrying around 450 million barrels of crude oil.

US forces on Tuesday (US time) began striking military targets in Iran for the 11th consecutive night.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said: "CENTCOM forces began striking military targets in Iran at 7 p.m. ET today for the 11th consecutive night. The strikes are designed to continue degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."

Earlier, Iran's armed forces said Tuesday that they have carried out missile and drone strikes against the US bases, assets and infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan following another round of US attacks on Iran.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in statements carried by its official news outlet Sepah News that its aerospace forces targeted US air defence systems, radar facilities, communications infrastructure and other military assets in Bahrain and Kuwait, as well as US military facilities in Jordan.

The IRGC said the attacks were carried out in ‘’retaliation’ for recent US strikes on Iran and were intended to pave the way for broader missile and drone operations against US military targets in the region.

Separately, Iran's army said it launched missile and drone strikes against several US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain, including Camp Arifjan, Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base and Shaikh Isa Air Base.

--IANS

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