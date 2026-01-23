US expands Mexico City Policy on foreign aid

Washington, Jan 23 (IANS) The US State Department is set to finalize an expanded version of the Mexico City Policy on Friday, sharply widening restrictions on how American foreign assistance can be used overseas.

The Mexico City Policy, also known as the “global gag rule,” restricts U.S. federal funding for foreign nongovernmental organizations that provide abortion-related services or advocacy. The policy has long affected global health and family planning efforts by limiting which organizations are eligible for US aid.

Under the new rules, the policy will go beyond abortion restrictions and also bar US foreign assistance from supporting what the administration calls gender ideology and diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

An administration official said the State Department will release three final rules expanding the policy’s reach. The changes extend the policy from global health programs to all nonmilitary foreign assistance.

The expansion increases the amount of aid covered by the policy from roughly $8 billion to more than $30 billion worldwide.

Foreign nongovernmental organizations and international organizations that receive US assistance will be required to certify that they do not provide or promote abortion as a method of family planning. They must also certify that they do not promote gender ideology, promote what the administration describes as discriminatory equity ideology, or engage in unlawful diversity, equity and inclusion-related discrimination.

US-based nongovernmental organizations operating overseas will face the same certification requirements.

Previous versions of the Mexico City Policy barred US funding from organizations involved in abortion-related services or advocacy. During President Donald Trump’s first term, the policy was expanded to cover global health assistance.

The newly finalized rules go further by applying the restrictions across all nonmilitary foreign aid programs.

The policy was first introduced in 1984 under President Ronald Reagan. Reagan announced it at a United Nations population conference held in Mexico City, which later gave the rule its name.

Over the decades, the policy has shifted repeatedly with changes in presidential administrations. Republican presidents have typically reinstated the rule, while Democratic presidents have rescinded it.

President Joe Biden revoked the policy days after taking office in 2021. At the time, he said the restrictions weakened US efforts abroad.

“These excessive conditions on foreign and development assistance undermine the United States’ efforts to advance gender equality globally by restricting our ability to support women’s health and programs that prevent and respond to gender-based violence,” Biden said when defending the decision.

Trump reinstated the policy in January 2025 and has repeatedly promoted it as part of his administration’s approach to foreign assistance.

The addition of gender and DEI provisions reflects a broader effort by the administration to roll back what it describes as progressive social ideology in federal policy and spending.

“We’ve ended the tyranny of so-called diversity, equity and inclusion policies all across the entire federal government,” Trump said in March 2025. “Our country will be woke no longer.”

The expanded policy is being finalized as thousands of anti-abortion activists prepare to gather in Washington for the annual March for Life. The event is scheduled for Friday and typically draws large crowds during the winter months.

Vice President JD Vance is expected to attend the march and deliver remarks.

--IANS

lkj/rs