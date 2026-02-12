US ‘excited’ as Bangladesh heads to polls, eyes 'new chapter' in South Asia

Washington, Feb 12 (IANS) The United States expressed optimism ahead of Bangladesh’s elections, describing the vote as a new chapter in its engagement in South Asia, even as lawmakers debated how Washington should support democratic transitions in the region.

Testifying before a House subcommittee hearing on South and Central Asia on Wednesday (Local time), Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur said the administration expects a smooth process.

“We’re excited about it. We’ve been in touch with the interim government. They’ve been -- I think they have a strong sense of their responsibility in making this go forward in a way that is secure and peaceful. And we hope that that is in fact what happens, we expect it will be,” Kapur told lawmakers.

“We look forward to working with whatever government is elected there,” he added.

Subcommittee Chair Bill Huizenga framed the election as part of a broader political reset in the region.

Huizenga described the developments, alongside changes in neighbouring countries, as significant turning points.

“Both of these instances offer new chapters for engagement in South Asia. Defining US relations with these new governments,” he said.

Democratic Ranking Member Sydney Kamlager-Dove provided additional context, emphasising the constitutional stakes of the vote.

“Tomorrow, Bangladesh will go to the polls to decide on a new constitution and choose its leadership for the first time since Sheikh Hasina’s ouster,” she said.

“These major political transitions present a rare opportunity for the US to strategically leverage our democracy assistance to support growing regional demand for accountable government governance,” Kamlager-Dove added.

However, she raised concerns about the administration’s broader approach to democracy support.

“The State Department’s rejection of democracy programming and the decimation of USAID has stripped us of the very tools that are needed to advance our interests,” she said.

Kapur reiterated the administration’s readiness to engage constructively.

The exchange highlighted both bipartisan recognition of Bangladesh’s strategic importance and differing views on how the United States should deploy its diplomatic and development resources to support democratic processes.

Bangladesh, one of South Asia’s most populous nations and a key player in Bay of Bengal economic and security dynamics, occupies a sensitive geopolitical space amid broader Indo-Pacific competition.

Lawmakers from both parties suggested that the election’s outcome will shape Washington’s next phase of engagement in the region.

