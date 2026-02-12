US envoy Gor, Foreign Secretary Misri hold discussion on advancing bilateral partnership

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday, holding discussions on advancing bilateral partnership and the recently-concluded India-US trade deal.

"Always a pleasure to meet with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. We had a great discussion on advancing the US-India partnership. So many opportunities ahead now that the trade deal has been finalized!", Gor posted on X after meeting Misri.

Last week, India and the US announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade, a step aimed at advancing talks toward a broader bilateral trade pact, as the White House formally announced to reduce the tariff on imports of Indian products from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

According to a joint statement, the framework reaffirms both sides' commitment to negotiations on a US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement. Those talks were launched by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025. The interim deal is designed to deliver early results and support more resilient supply chains, officials said.

“The Interim Agreement between the United States and India will represent a historic milestone in our countries’ partnership, demonstrating a common commitment to reciprocal and balanced trade based on mutual interests and concrete outcomes,” the announcement said.

On February 2, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Donald Trump and later announced that the 'Made in India' products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent in the US.

"Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement. When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation," PM Modi had posted on X following their conversation.

"President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights," he added.

