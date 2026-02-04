US Congress presses for stricter AI workplace rules

Washington, Feb 4 (IANS) Warning that AI is already shaping pay, schedules, and performance reviews in workplaces, top US lawmakers have pressed for transparency and human oversight as companies expand the use of new tools.

At a House hearing titled 'Building an AI-Ready America: Adopting AI at Work' on Tuesday (local time), lawmakers questioned whether current labour laws and data systems can keep up.

Congressman Rick W. Allen, the panel's chairman, said AI "is no longer science fiction." He said it is already transforming industries. Allen said that Congress must protect workers while allowing innovation and growth.

Allen said policymakers need better data. He said federal agencies must track how AI is changing work. That data, he said, is needed for sound policy decisions.

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, the top Democrat on the panel, said the risks are real. He warned that some employers use AI to monitor workers and suppress organising. He cited tools that track bathroom breaks and screen activity. He said such practices threaten worker privacy.

Bradford Kelley, a labour and employment attorney, urged caution. He warned against rushing new laws. Poorly written rules, he said, could slow innovation and hurt US competitiveness. Kelley argued that existing laws already cover most abuses. He also said conflicting state rules are creating confusion.

Labour economist Revana Sharfuddin said lawmakers face a data gap. Current federal statistics count jobs, she said, not tasks. AI often automates parts of a job, not the whole role.

"The job still exists," she said, "but the work has changed." She called for updated surveys to measure how workers use AI.

Tanya Goldman, a former worker protection official, said harms are already happening. She said employers use AI to set wages, manage schedules and monitor performance.

These systems, she said, can worsen bias and push unsafe work speeds. She warned that constant surveillance can chill protected activity.

Goldman called for stronger enforcement of existing laws. She also urged new safeguards aimed at AI. Those should include disclosure, human review of key decisions and testing for bias. She said states should be free to adopt stricter rules.

David Walton, a management-side attorney, said AI use has surged across hiring, safety and compliance. He said many employers are building internal controls. These include bias testing and keeping humans involved in major decisions. He said such steps can protect workers and boost efficiency.

Walton said workers need clear explanations. Without buy-in, he said, employees may work around the systems. Early input and feedback are key.

Democrats said enforcement agencies lack resources. They said agencies need staff and technical expertise to review complex AI systems. The hearing ended with broad agreement on one issue.

Lawmakers said better data is needed. Allen said policy must be guided by evidence so workers and employers both benefit.

