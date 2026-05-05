US calls allies to secure Hormuz route

Washington, May 5 (IANS) The United States on Tuesday urged its allies to step up and share responsibility for securing the Strait of Hormuz, signalling a push towards a broader international role in safeguarding one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Washington expects partner nations to contribute to maritime security even as US forces lead a new mission to protect commercial vessels from Iranian threats.

“The world needs this waterway a lot more than we do,” Hegseth said, adding that the US is working to stabilise the situation before handing over responsibility to other countries.

He said the United States is encouraging countries such as Japan, Australia and European partners to play a greater role, while making clear that Washington will not delay action in the meantime.

“We’re not waiting for them to do so. We’re looking to set the conditions to hand to them,” he said.

The call comes as the US implements “Project Freedom”, an operation aimed at ensuring safe passage for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz following weeks of Iranian attacks and disruptions.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Air Force Gen. Dan Caine said Iran has “repeatedly threatened and attacked commercial shipping” in recent weeks, seeking to “effectively cut off commercial traffic and damage the global economy.”

He noted that the strait remains under pressure, with Iran continuing low-level attacks on vessels and US forces, though below the threshold of a broader conflict.

The US has deployed more than 15,000 personnel, along with naval warships and air assets, to establish a protected transit corridor and maintain freedom of navigation through the strait.

Officials said two US-flagged commercial ships have already transited the passage under escort, with more expected in the coming days as confidence builds among shipping companies.

Hegseth said the mission is temporary and intended to encourage global stakeholders to assume a greater share of responsibility for the waterway’s security.

The Strait of Hormuz handles a significant portion of the world’s oil shipments, making it a shared strategic concern for major economies dependent on energy imports.

--IANS

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