Violation of international law, says Iran's Atomic Agency on US bombing

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation has stated that the attacks on its nuclear sites constitute a violation of international law. However, it did not clarify the extent of the damage caused by the strikes that US President Donald Trump announced earlier.

Trump has said the US military carried out strikes on Iran's Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz atomic sites. The attack took place early on Sunday.

Iran has said that it would not allow the development of its "national industry" -- an apparent reference to the country's nuclear development -- to be stopped.

Tehran's agency said the attacks on its nuclear sites violate international law. "The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran assures the great Iranian nation that despite the evil conspiracies of its enemies, with the efforts of thousands of its revolutionary and motivated scientists and experts, it will not allow the development of this national industry, which is the result of the blood of nuclear martyrs, to be stopped," it said in its statement.

Earlier, Trump announced that the US military had carried out strikes on Iran's Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz atomic sites. "We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he said on the social platform 'Truth Social'.

He further said that this was a historic moment for America, Israel and the world, and that Iran must agree to end this war.

Earlier on Friday, Trump told reporters that he has given Iran a maximum of two weeks to return to the negotiation table over its nuclear program.

On June 13, Israel began airstrikes on Iran, destroying several infrastructures and killing dozens of Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists. In response, Iran has carried out missile and drone attacks on various locations in Israel.

--IANS

int/dpb