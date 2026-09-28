US ban on key Canadian goods starts Tuesday

Washington, Sep 28 (IANS) The United States will impose a complete ban on selected Canadian alcoholic drinks, dairy products and motorcycles from Tuesday, escalating a trade confrontation between the two neighbouring countries.

The restrictions will take effect at 12.01 a.m. on September 29, according to a White House order.

The affected goods include Canadian-made cheese, whey products, alcoholic beverages and motorcycles with larger engines. Cane and invert molasses are also covered.

President Donald Trump ordered the bans on September 8 in response to Canadian retaliatory tariffs on about $20 billion of US exports, including steel, dairy products and agricultural equipment.

Canada imposed those measures after the Trump administration placed 50 per cent tariffs on hundreds of Canadian products.

The White House said Canada had continued discriminatory practices affecting American alcoholic beverages, dairy products and motor vehicles. Trump determined that excluding selected Canadian products was “consistent with the interests of the United States and the public interests”.

The alcohol ban covers dozens of products, including rye, whisky, wine, beer, vermouth, tequila, vodka and rum. Both packaged and unpackaged products appear on the list.

Canada exported $1.36 billion in alcoholic beverages in 2023, according to its Trade Commissioner Service. About 90 per cent went to the United States, with spirits accounting for two-thirds of that trade.

Wine Growers Canada previously told Global News that about $8.3 million in Canadian wine was shipped to the United States in 2025. Ice wine represented 57 per cent of those exports.

Beer Canada reported that the country exported $28 million in beer products last year. The United States was its largest foreign market.

Dairy trade has also been a persistent source of tension. American officials have repeatedly objected to Canada’s supply-management system and restrictions affecting access to its dairy market.

Tuesday’s ban focuses heavily on whey, including whey protein and other products derived from the cheese-making process.

Dairy Farmers of Canada has described the escalation of trade measures as “deeply concerning”. Statistics Canada reported more than $700 million in dairy exports to the United States in 2024, although it remained unclear how much of that trade would be affected.

The motorcycle restrictions cover motorcycles and mopeds fitted with reciprocating internal-combustion engines with a cylinder capacity exceeding 800 cubic centimetres.

There was little indication on Sunday that Washington and Ottawa would reach an agreement before the restrictions took effect.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has said Trump was “comfortable” with the state of trade relations with Canada.

Greer said the United States continued to have “a lot of other trade” with its northern neighbour and was “getting what we need” in oil, natural gas and potash.

He said Canada “periodically” approached Washington seeking an agreement.

Canadian Minister responsible for Canada-US Trade Dominic LeBlanc told Global News that Ottawa “maintains ongoing communications with our American counterparts”.

The latest restrictions are being imposed under Section 338 of the US Tariff Act of 1930. The provision gives the President authority to restrict imports from countries found to discriminate against American commerce.

--IANS

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