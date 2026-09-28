Mexico, US brace for Hurricane Polo

Washington, Sep 28 (IANS) Mexican and US authorities have urged residents to complete emergency preparations as Hurricane Polo approached northwestern Mexico, threatening coastal communities with destructive winds, heavy rain and high waves.

Polo weakened to Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale on Sunday but remained a dangerous storm. It could make landfall on Monday afternoon, according to Mexico’s meteorological service.

At midday, the hurricane was about 425 kilometres west-southwest of Cabo San Lucas and 460 kilometres southwest of Cabo San Lázaro in Baja California Sur.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometres per hour, with gusts reaching 240 kilometres per hour.

It was moving towards the northwest at 17 kilometres per hour.

Mexico’s National Civil Protection Coordination called on residents of Baja California Sur, Sonora and Sinaloa to take precautions against the hurricane’s possible effects.

The US National Hurricane Center also urged people in Baja California Sur to accelerate preparations to protect lives and property.

Northern and central parts of Baja California Sur could receive between 25 and 50 millimetres of rain.

Officials said that coastal areas were expected to experience waves between three and five metres. Sustained local winds could reach 20 to 40 kilometres per hour, with gusts of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour away from the hurricane’s more powerful centre.

Mexican authorities established a hurricane warning zone between Punta Abreojos and Santa Fe.

Additional hurricane precautions were in effect from Loreto to Santa Rosalía. Hurricane and tropical-storm warnings also covered the stretch from Punta Abreojos to Punta Eugenia.

Authorities were monitoring the coast from Loreto to San Evaristo and from Santa Rosalía to San Juan Bautista for possible hurricane or tropical-storm conditions.

A hurricane watch covered the Sonora coast from Huatabampito to Bahía Kino. Tropical-storm precautions extended from Huatabampito to Topolobampo in Sinaloa.

Mexico’s Navy closed ports in several states because of the deteriorating maritime conditions.

Civil protection authorities advised residents to avoid beaches, rocky areas, breakwaters and other locations exposed to high waves.

People were told not to cross streams, rivers or flooded areas where fast-moving water could develop.

Authorities also asked residents to secure objects that could fall or be carried away by strong winds.

Families were advised to identify their nearest temporary shelter and evacuation routes. Emergency bags should contain identity documents, medicines, drinking water and other essential supplies.

Residents were instructed to follow evacuation orders immediately and rely on official meteorological and civil-protection channels for information.

Mexico’s Civil Protection agency said it was strengthening its presence in vulnerable areas to anticipate requirements, coordinate resources and protect communities.

Mexico’s Pacific coast is regularly exposed to tropical storms and hurricanes during the eastern Pacific hurricane season. Baja California Sur includes major tourism centres and communities where roads, ports and other infrastructure can be disrupted by intense rainfall and storm surges.

--IANS

lkj/rs