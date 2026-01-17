US Ambassador Sergio Gor pays tribute to 26/11 victims

Bhopal, Jan 17 (IANS) US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, paying tribute to the victims of the devastating 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

In a heartfelt post on X, Ambassador Gor stated, "May such a tragedy never happen again. I visited the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, remembering the 166 innocent lives lost, including 6 Americans. I honour the valour of the Indian security forces and am proud that under President Trump, the United States extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face justice for his role in planning these horrific attacks."

The visit coincides with Gor's recent start as US Ambassador to India, after presenting his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu earlier in January 2026.

The November 26, 2008, attacks—perpetrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists—unfolded over four days, targeting iconic locations including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Nariman House Jewish centre, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, and Cama Hospital.

The coordinated assault claimed 166 lives, including foreign nationals, and left hundreds injured, marking one of the most brazen acts of urban terrorism in modern history.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian businessman and close associate of LeT scout David Headley, played a key role in the planning by allegedly providing logistical support and reconnaissance.

After prolonged extradition proceedings, Rana was handed over by the United States to Indian authorities in April 2025, enabling him to stand trial on charges related to conspiracy and support for the attacks. This transfer represented a major victory for bilateral counter-terrorism efforts and addressed a long-standing Indian demand for accountability.

Ambassador Gor's message highlights the unwavering US-India partnership in combating terrorism. He specifically praised the courage of Indian security personnel—the National Security Guards (NSG), Mumbai Police, Marine Commandos, and others—who battled the attackers in intense, close-quarters combat to end the sieges and rescue hostages.

The 26/11 memorials, especially at the restored Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, stand as symbols of resilience, remembrance, and a collective vow to prevent such atrocities.

Gor's visit and public statement reinforce shared values in pursuing justice, strengthening security ties, and honouring the fallen—both Indian and American. In an era of evolving global threats, this gesture underscores the enduring commitment of the two democracies to stand united against terrorism.

