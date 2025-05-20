May 20, 2025 7:21 PM हिंदी

Urvashi Rautela reveals how a life-saving moment led to her gown tearing at Cannes 2025

Urvashi Rautela reveals how a life-saving moment led to her gown tearing at Cannes 2025

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela opened up about a wardrobe mishap she experienced at Cannes 2025.

She revealed that her gown tore after her car made a sudden stop to avoid hitting an elderly woman. Instead of dwelling on the fashion setback, the actress shared a heartfelt message, emphasizing the importance of compassion over appearance and turning the incident into a story of grace and gratitude. Speaking to IANS, Urvashi shared a powerful story behind her 'oops moment' at the prestigious film festival.

Rautela revealed that while en route to the event, her vehicle came to an abrupt halt as a 70-year-old woman crossed the road. Thanks to the driver’s quick reflexes, a possible accident was averted—but the sudden jolt caused her elaborate gown to tear. Despite the damage to what she described as a “vision of artistry,” the actress expressed not frustration, but deep gratitude—for the woman’s safety, their own well-being, and the powerful reminder of what truly matters.

“My dear fans, let me share a story that redefined our red-carpet journey. As we hurried toward the event, our car came to a sudden stop elderly 70-year-old woman, full of life’s wisdom, crossed our path. Our driver’s swift action to protect her sent us lurching forward, and my gown, a vision of artistry, paid the price with a tear. Yet, in that moment, I felt not loss but gratitude for her safety, for our survival, and for the chance to walk the red carpet with a story worth telling. True strength lies in perspective and in shaping our narrative. I choose to weave this tale not of a torn dress but of a heart intact, a spirit unbroken, and a commitment to shine for my nation. Fortune favors the bold, and I chose to step onto that carpet, not as a victim of circumstance but as a queen of resolve. We celebrate a life spared. Let’s raise a toast to priorities that outshine any spotlight,” shared Urvashi.

She went on to reveal, “En route to the event, our car came to an abrupt halt to protect a 70-year-old soul crossing our path. The force of that moment, a collision of duty and destiny, left my gown a masterpiece of craftsmanship bearing the scars of a higher purpose. True leadership is not in flawless presentation but in the wisdom to prioritize humanity over vanity. I walked the red carpet not as a vision of perfection but as a testament to resilience, carrying the pride of my nation and the lessons of that fleeting moment. To those who jest, I offer a smile and a truth: elegance is not in the fabric we wear but in the choices we make.”

On May 18, Urvashi Rautela made her second appearance at the screening of the Brazilian film O Agente Secreto, turning heads in a striking black gown. While the outfit's bold design and shimmer were meant to impress, it was an unexpected detail that caught the internet’s eye.

As she raised her arm to wave at the cameras, a visible tear near her underarm became apparent — a wardrobe mishap that didn’t go unnoticed. Social media users were quick to point it out, sparking a flurry of reactions online.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Did Paresh Rawal demand additional pay from Akshay Kumar’s production house for 'Hera Pheri 3'?

Did Paresh Rawal demand additional pay from Akshay Kumar’s production house for 'Hera Pheri 3'?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match shifted to Lucknow; IPL extends waiting time by one hour; Ahmedabad, New Chandigarh to host playoff matches in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: RCB vs SRH match shifted to Lucknow; IPL extends waiting time by one hour (Ld)

Adriyan Karmakar opens India’s account with silver on debut in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup at Suhl, Germany, on Tuesday. Photo credit: NRAI

Jr World Cup Shooting: Adriyan opens India’s account with silver on debut

Inflation burden eases further in April for India’s farm and rural workers

Inflation burden eases further in April for India’s farm and rural workers

BIG FM launches high-quality digital platform BIG Live

BIG FM launches high-quality digital platform BIG Live

England’s Sam Cook handed debut in one-off Test vs Zimbabwe

England’s Sam Cook handed debut in one-off Test vs Zimbabwe

India makes remarkable strides in green hydrogen development

India makes remarkable strides in green hydrogen development

Dixon Technologies' Q4 revenue declines over 1.5 pc on-quarter

Dixon Technologies' Q4 revenue declines over 1.5 pc on-quarter

Frida Manuum signs contract extension with Arsenal in the Women's Super League.

Women's Super League: Frida Manuum signs contract extension with Arsenal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a virtual address at the 78th Session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva (Photo: @PMOIndia/X)

WHO Pandemic treaty: A shared commitment, need greater global cooperation, says PM Modi