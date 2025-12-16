U19 Asia Cup: Abhigyan Kundu's unbeaten 209 guides India to a massive win over Malaysia

Dubai, Dec 16 (IANS) Abhigyan Kundu delivered a record-breaking innings to lead India to a dominant win over Malaysia in their Under-19 Asia Cup Group A match in Dubai. He scored an impressive 209 not out off 125 balls as India set a total of 408 for 7, bowling Malaysia out for just 93.

Kundu came in at No. 5 in the 11th over and anchored India’s innings all the way to the end. His score ranks among the highest in youth cricket. However, Kundu’s double hundred does not have official youth ODI status. Jorich Van Schalkwyk from South Africa holds the recognised double century with his 215 off 153 balls against Zimbabwe earlier this year in Harare. Bangladesh’s Soumya Sarkar also scored 209 off 135 balls against Qatar in 2012, but that match lacked official status as well.

Kundu took control after Vaibhav Suryavanshi got India off to a quick start with a 50 off 26 balls. Kundu then formed a massive 209-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Vedant Trivedi, who made 90 off 106 balls. This partnership lasted from the 11th to the 41st over. When Trivedi was out, Kundu was already well set with 128 off 92 balls.

In the final 10 overs, Kundu changed gears dramatically, adding 81 runs in just 33 balls, helping India surpass the 400-run mark. Earlier in the tournament, he had also contributed 32 not out off 17 balls against the UAE and 22 off 32 balls against Pakistan.

For Malaysia, left-arm medium pacer Muhammad Akram was the standout bowler, taking 5 wickets for 89 runs in his ten overs, which included key dismissals of Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, and Harvansh Pangalia.

In response, Malaysia’s chase got off to a shaky start as they lost openers Azib Wajdi and Mohammad Hairil for ducks. Medium pacer Deepesh Devendran dominated the lineup, taking a wicket in each of his first five overs, leaving Malaysia struggling at 38 for 7. He finished the innings with five wickets as Malaysia was all out for 93. Hamza Panggi and Jaashwin Krishnamurthi provided brief resistance with a 36-run partnership for the tenth wicket, but India ended the match soon after.

This strong victory keeps India at the top of the Group A table, following earlier wins against the UAE and Pakistan. Meanwhile, Malaysia remains at the bottom of the group after losing to the same teams.

Brief scores:

India U19 408/7 in 50 overs (Abhigyan Kundu 209, Vendant Trivedi 90; Muhammad Akram 5/89) beat Malaysia U19 93 all out in 32.1 overs (Deepesh Devendran 5-22, Udhav Mohan 2-24) by 315 runs.

--IANS

hs/bsk/