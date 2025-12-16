December 16, 2025 9:33 PM हिंदी

Ahan Shetty says 'It’s been a long journey' as he recalls his debut film 'Tadap'

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) As the teaser of the highly anticipated war drama "Border 2" was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday, Ahan Shetty decided to take a trip down memory lane and recalled his debut movie "Tadap", which released back in 2021.

Ahan further expressed his gratitude for being trusted with a project like "Border 2".

Sharing a couple of photos from the teaser launch event, Ahan penned on his IG, "It’s been a long journey since my first film Tadap released four years ago. A journey of patience, growth, and self-belief (sic)."

"Coming back feels deeply personal, and being trusted with a film as powerful as Border 2 is an honour beyond words. Grateful, proud, and ready for what lies ahead," he added.

He concluded the post with a "Jai Hind, Jai Bharat 🇮🇳".

Speaking during the event, Ahan shared the advice he received from his father, actor Suniel Shetty, while he was preparing for “Border 2.”

He revealed that his father’s advice helped him stay grounded and focused.

Disclosing the preparations he underwent for his role, Ahan stated, “Obviously, physicality wise I had to change a bit. But again, like Papa had said, just be honest. Just be yourself. Not that I am playing myself, but just go out there, enjoy yourself. Don't think too much about what people have to say. And don't compare it to Border 1. That was the most important.”

“I would like to say that the first one or two days I was petrified on set. I mean, my hands were shaking like this. Just being part of such a big film, my film Tadap came 4 years ago, in 2021. So, I had a long gap. So, to be able to just come on set with Varun, Sunny sir, to just be able to learn everything, to be able to have the support of my producers and to have a director like Anurag sir, I was a blessing in disguise and I wouldn't have had it any other way,” he added.

