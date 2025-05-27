Urvashi Rautela hits back at influencer over ‘cowardly lies’ about blocking Cannes 2025 staircase

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela has found herself at the center of a controversy at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, but the actress isn’t staying silent.

After being accused by anonymous fashion critic Diet Sabya of blocking a staircase at the prestigious event, Urvashi has hit back, calling the claims “cowardly lies.” The actress firmly denied the allegations and addressed the issue head-on, setting the record straight with her side of the story. On Tuesday, Urvashi took to her Instagram and released a statement wherein she firmly denied the allegation and clarified that her team had official permission to shoot at a specific staircase—just like many others did—while strictly following all Cannes regulations.

The ‘Sanam Re’ actress also expressed her respect for Cannes and emphasized her commitment to following its rules. Urvashi also criticizes Diet Sabya directly, calling the page an unoriginal copy of the international fashion critique account Diet Prada. She accuses Diet Sabya of targeting hardworking outsiders like herself, suggesting the page survives by spreading negativity about people trying to make a mark.

Urvashi wrote, “To my global fans & supporters, the Cannes Festival community, and champions of truth, I rise with unyielding strength against the cowardly lies of Diet Sabya, a faceless page that dares to falsely claim I blocked a staircase. Let the truth reign: my team secured full permission for a photoshoot on a designated staircase, as did others, in strict adherence to every rule of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, which I honor with unwavering respect. Diet Sabya, a cheap imitation of Diet Prada, lacks even an ounce of originality, thriving only on venomous attacks against hardworking outsiders who dare to shine.”

“Their baseless narratives target those, like me, who elevate India's pride on the global stage. I have blocked and reported this irrelevant entity, and I call on all to dismiss their envious slander. My charisma, forged through relentless dedication and international acclaim, remains untouchable. No one can dim the light of Urvashi Rautela, a force that leads and inspires. No matter how hard you troll me we will never pay you like others #paidtrolls With unbreakable resolve, Urvashi Rautela,” the actress added.

Urvashi Rautela found herself at the receiving end of heavy trolling following her recent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. After drawing attention for her quirky accessories like a parrot-shaped bag and a dress that appeared torn, the actress once again went viral—this time for a video showing her posing on a grand staircase at her hotel.

In the clip, Urvashi is seen wearing an ornate golden gown with dramatic cape sleeves, seemingly blocking the staircase and preventing others from passing. The footage, shared by Diet Sabya, sparked backlash on social media.

--IANS

ps/