Urmila Matondkar discloses how to be in the 'Valentine Day zone' all your life

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) While everyone is busy celebrating Valentine's Day, actress Urmila Matondkar disclosed how one can be in the 'Valentine Day zone' all their life.

Urmila shared that to be in that love-filled zone all the time, we need to inculcate the habit of being happy with the small blessings that life has to offer.

The 'Kon' actress further said that it is Valentine's Day every day for the person who can find happiness in being good and kind to others.

Posting an adorable photo of herself posing with her furry friend, she wrote the caption, "Valentines every day...Yes… if you are happy with small things, if goodness n kindness swell up your heart with tenderness and doing anything nice towards someone makes your day better, then you can be in a every day is Valentine's Day zone all your life (sic)."

Wishing everyone on Valentine's Day, she added, "Happy Valentine day lovely people...Stay loving, kind and empathetic as much as you can."

Meanwhile, Urmila turned 52 years old on February 4 and was showered with some lovely wishes by her well-wishers on her special day.

Touched by all the love, Urmila shared that "Life should be about bringing a smile to others".

Expressing gratitude for all the birthday love, she penned on the photo-sharing app, "My heart filled with Great Gratitude and my universe full of unconditional love that I receive from all of you and spread it right back amongst all you lovely people!!."

"Life should always be about zillions of tiny moments when you can manage to bring a tiny smile on as many faces as possible. By the grace of God I’ve been blessed with many such memories. And I pray to the Almighty for many more opportunities when I can make a difference to others in any n every way possible...Thank you for all the Love, Support, Goodness and Adulation," she added.

