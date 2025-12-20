Urmila Matondkar channels her inner Marilyn Monroe with iconic flying-skirt moment

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar recreated the iconic Marilyn Monroe flying-skirt pose as she posed for the cameras.

Urmila took to Instagram to share the picture, where she is seen striking the classic pose with effortless charm and confidence in an icy blue ensemble with an asymmetrical hemline. Keeping it elegant yet fun, the actress added her own desi touch to the timeless moment.

“Ufff the famous #merlynmonroepose…(sic),” she wrote as the caption.

Talking about the Hollywood legend’s iconic flying-skirt pose, it was performed by Monroe in the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch. The scene, shot on a New York City street above a subway grate, shows Monroe’s dress being blown upward by a gust of air from the subway below. It became an enduring symbol of glamour, sex appeal and pop culture.

Urmila’s 1995 blockbuster “Rangeela” is all set to return on the big screen as it completed three decades in the Hindi film industry.

Rangeela, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, revolved around Mili's ambition of becoming a famous actor but was met with several hurdles when Raj Kamal, a noted actor, and Munna, her childhood friend, both fell in love with her. The film also stars Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff.

Urmila made her debut as a child in the 1977 film Karm. She gained recognition with Masoom, following which she appeared in few other films.

In 1987, as a teenager, she acted in the highly acclaimed film Dacait, where she played the role of Sunny Deol’s sister. Her first lead role came with the Malayalam film Chanakyan, and her subsequent lead role in Hindi cinema with Narsimha.

After which she was seen in Hindi films such as Judaai, Satya,Dillagi, Khoobsurat, Jungle, Kaun, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot, Ek Hasina Thi, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, Bas Ek Pal and Ajoba.

Urmila’s film in the south include Thacholi Varghese Chekavar, Antham, Gaayam, Indian and Anaganaga Oka Roju.

In addition to acting in films, she has featured as a talent judge for various dance reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and DID Super Moms.

--IANS

dc/