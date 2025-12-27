December 27, 2025 10:51 PM हिंदी

UPKL Season 2: Uday Dabas leads Gazab Ghaziabad to emphatic win over Yamuna Yoddhas

Uday Dabas leads Gazab Ghaziabad to emphatic win over Yamuna Yoddhas on Day 3 of Season 2 of Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Saturday. Photo credit: UPKL

Noida, Dec 27 (IANS) Gazab Ghaziabad produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Yamuna Yoddhas 56–28 on Day 3 of Season 2 in the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Saturday.

Gazab Ghaziabad took control of the contest early, combining aggressive raiding with a disciplined defensive effort to put Yamuna Yoddhas under sustained pressure. The momentum firmly swung in Gazab’s favour as they inflicted a series of all-outs, steadily widening the gap on the scoreboard.

Captain Uday Dabas led from the front with an outstanding display of raiding. He orchestrated three all-outs during the match, repeatedly breaking through the Yamuna defence. One of the defining moments came when Dabas, despite being held by two defenders, pushed forward with determination and crossed the half line to complete the raid and wipe out the remaining players.

Uday Dabas finished the match with 19 raid points, emerging as the standout performer, while Gazab’s defence complemented the attack by staying compact and effective, keeping Yamuna’s raiders largely in check. At halftime, Gazab Ghaziabad already held a commanding 30–12 lead and continued to dominate proceedings in the second half, extending their advantage with consistent raids and timely tackles to close out the contest comfortably.

The match was witnessed by Tusshar Kapoor, co-owner of Gazab Ghaziabad, who was present at the Noida Indoor Stadium to support the team as they registered a comprehensive victory. He congratulated the team on the victory and expressed confidence that if the players continue to perform at this level, they will go on to lift the UPKL trophy.

Earlier on Friday, Awadh Ramdoots edged past Kanpur Warriors 35–34 in a tense contest that remained undecided until the final raid. Kanpur Warriors went into halftime with a 17–15 advantage after a late super raid by Sushant, but Awadh Ramdoots showed resilience in the second half. Captain Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi led the fightback, while Awadh’s defence stood firm under pressure to secure a narrow but crucial win.

In the second match, Kashi Kings produced one of the most dominant performances of the tournament so far, defeating Ganga Kings of Mirzapur 52–30. Kashi Kings controlled proceedings throughout the match, inflicting six all-outs and steadily pulling away on the scoreboard. Raider of the Match Arjun Sirohi led the attack, while Best Defender Vipul Chaudhary marshalled the defence effectively.

Defending champions Lucknow Lions continued their strong run with a convincing 40–21 victory over Purvanchal Panthers. Lucknow Lions set the tone early, with Arjun Deshwal opening the match with a super raid and guiding his team to a 20–8 lead at halftime. Purvanchal attempted to mount a comeback after the break, but Lucknow halted the momentum with four timely super tackles. Deshwal finished as Raider of the Match with nine raid points and three tackle points, while Mohd Aman was named Defender of the Match with seven tackle points.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

SC takes suo motu cognisance of Aravalli Range, hearing on Dec 29 (Photo: IANS)

SC takes suo motu cognisance of Aravalli Range, hearing on Dec 29

Rayan Cherki's late winner helps Manchester City overcome Nottingham Forest 2-1 as Pep Guardiola's side ends year with a win in the Premier League at the City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, on Saturday. Photo credit: Manchester City/X

Premier League: Cherki's late winner helps City overcome Forest 2-1, ends year with a win

'Attacks on Hindus in B'desh unacceptable': Ajmer Dargah successor Chishty says PM Modi's honours in Muslim nations reflect India's ethos of coexistence

Ajmer Dargah successor condemns attacks on Hindus in B’desh, praises PM Modi’s global honours

Centre unveils 2 major initiatives worth Rs 44,700 crore to boost India’s shipbuilding capacity

Centre unveils 2 major initiatives worth Rs 44,700 crore to boost India’s shipbuilding capacity

Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, S.G.P.C Hockey Academy, Sports Authority of Gujarat – Hockey Academy, Namdhari XI, registered victories on Day 3 of the 3rd Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 – Zone A & B in Suraj on Saturday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Jr Men Academy C'ship: Ghumanhera Riser’s, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, S.G.P.C and SAI-Gujarat win

'Betrayal of deserving candidates...': Indore court jails 12 Vyapam scam case convicts

'Betrayal of deserving candidates...': Indore court jails 12 Vyapam scam case convicts

Decades of neglect leaves Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan struggling with basic facilities (File image)

Decades of neglect leaves Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan struggling with basic facilities

China intensifying cultural repression in Tibet: Report (File image)

China intensifying cultural repression in Tibet: Report

Trump's Gaza plan: Pakistan's 'hoodwinking' tactic may backfire, says report

Trump's Gaza plan: Pakistan's 'hoodwinking' tactic may backfire, says report

Why Europe should be worried about Pakistan's terror ecosystem (File image)

Why Europe should be worried about Pakistan's terror ecosystem