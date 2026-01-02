January 02, 2026 9:29 PM हिंदी

UPKL Season 2: Ritik Sharma scripts history as Yamuna Yoddhas edge JD Noida Ninjas in season’s second tie-breaker

Ritik Sharma scripts history as Yamuna Yoddhas edge JD Noida Ninjas in season’s second tie-breaker of the tournament in the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2 at the Noida Stadium in Noida on Friday. Photo credit: UPKL

Noida, Jan 2 (IANS) In a contest that will be remembered as one of the most intense matches of the tournament, Yamuna Yoddhas defeated JD Noida Ninjas in the second tie-breaker of the season after the teams were locked 42–42 at the end of regulation time in the first match on Day 9 in the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2 at the Noida Stadium in Noida on Friday.

From the opening exchanges, the match unfolded as a high-quality battle of equals, with both teams responding raid for raid, super raid for super raid, and all-out for all-out. Neither side allowed the other to establish control, keeping the contest finely balanced throughout.

Yamuna Yoddhas’ raider Ritik Sharma produced a performance for the ages, finishing the match with a record-breaking 28 raid points, the highest by any player in UPKL Season 2 so far. JD Noida Ninjas countered strongly through Rachit Yadav, who scored 19 raid points, ensuring the contest remained neck and neck.

In the closing minutes, Yamuna briefly took a three-point lead through a crucial super tackle, but JD Noida showed composure to force a tie and push the match into a tie-breaker, only the second such instance this season. The tie-breaker again revolved around Ritik Sharma, as Yamuna Yoddhas edged JD Noida Ninjas 8–6 to seal the match and cap a historic individual performance.

Later in the day, matches were played between Awadh Ramdoots and Aligarh Tigers, Lucknow Lions and Sangam Challengers, and Gazab Ghaziabad against Kashi Kings.

Earlier, Day 8 of UPKL Season 2 delivered high drama and decisive performances. Yamuna Yoddhas handed Kashi Kings their first defeat with a thrilling 34–32 win, overturning a halftime deficit through a crucial second-half all-out and holding firm in the final raid.

Gazab Ghaziabad continued their strong run, defeating Purvanchal Panthers 37–31, with captain Uday Dabas sealing the match through a late super raid after surviving a spirited comeback. Brij Stars closed the day with a commanding 36–24 victory over Kanpur Warriors, reasserting control after halftime. With 33 matches completed, the league edges toward its halfway stage as the title race intensifies.

