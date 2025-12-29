UPKL: Ganga Kings of Mirzapur secure first win after three defeats, edge JD Noida Ninjas

Noida, Dec 29 (IANS) Ganga Kings of Mirzapur finally opened their account in the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) season 2, registering a hard-fought two-point victory over JD Noida Ninjas in the opening match of day 5 at the Noida Indoor Stadium. The contest began on an even footing, with both teams trading points in the early exchanges.

JD Noida Ninjas gradually gained control in the first half through aggressive raiding and went into halftime holding an eight-point lead, driven largely by a dominant first-half performance from Rachit Yadav, who caused significant damage in attack.

The momentum shifted decisively after the break as Ganga Kings of Mirzapur raised their intensity. A crucial super raid, which saw three players dismissed, triggered a strong comeback. Ganga followed it up by inflicting an all-out, sharply reducing the deficit and bringing the contest back into balance.

Buoyed by the turnaround, Ganga Kings struck again with another all-out to take a three-point lead. Their defensive unit worked cohesively in the second half to keep Rachit Yadav quiet, preventing JD Noida from regaining control despite his first-half impact.

JD Noida Ninjas attempted a late fightback, but Amit Nagar answered back for Ganga Kings with timely raids that helped maintain the narrow advantage in the closing stages.

Ganga Kings held their nerve in the dying moments to seal a much-needed victory.The result marked a significant response from Ganga Kings of Mirzapur after three consecutive defeats, as they showcased resilience and fighting spirit to register their first win of the season. The final score was 44 - 42

Action on day 5 of UPKL Season 2 continued later in the day, with Lucknow Lions taking on Kanpur Warriors, Yamuna Yoddhas facing Purvanchal Panthers, and Brij Stars meeting Sangam Challengers in the remaining matches.

