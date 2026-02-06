February 06, 2026 9:58 PM हिंदी

UPI now live in over 8 countries; MoUs with 23 nations on DPI adoption

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The Unified payments interface (UPI) is now live in over eight countries, including the UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, France, Mauritius and Qatar, positioning India as a global leader in digital payments, the Parliament was informed on Friday.

UPI’s growing international adoption is boosting remittances, promoting financial inclusion, and strengthening India's position in the global fintech landscape.

Moreover, the government has signed MoUs/agreements with 23 countries for sharing or cooperation on India Stack/Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), primarily for replication and adoption of India’s digital governance platforms, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, said in Rajya Sabha.

“These MoUs focus on cooperation in areas such as digital identity, digital payments, data exchange and service delivery platforms, aligned with India’s broader DPI diplomacy under the India Stack framework,” the minister informed.

MoUs have been signed with Cuba, Kenya, United Arab Emirates and Lao People's Democratic Republic (LPDR) for Digilocker.

Apart from this, the government has taken measures to share the success of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) globally.

India Stack Global showcases India’s DPI and facilitates its adoption by friendly countries. The portal provides access to 18 key digital platforms.

“The Global DPI Repository, launched during India’s G20 Presidency (2023), serves as a global knowledge platform, with India contributing the highest number of DPI solutions,” said the minister.

The key DPI and digital solutions are Aadhaar, UPI, CoWIN, API Setu, DigiLocker, Aarogya Setu, GeM, UMANG, DIKSHA, e-Sanjeevani and PM GatiShakti, among others.

Meanwhile, the UPI saw 28 per cent transaction count growth (year-on-year) at 21.70 billion in the month of January — along with registering 21 per cent annual growth in transaction amount at Rs 28.33 lakh crore, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data showed recently.

