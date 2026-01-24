Upasana Singh calls Kapil Sharma her younger brother, puts end to rift rumours

Mumbai Jan 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Upasana Singh, best known for her popular characters on The Kapil Sharma Show, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, has opened up about her absence from the comedy show.

She has also clarified that there was never any fallout between her and comedian Kapil Sharma, putting all rumours to rest.

In a candid interview with IANS, Upasana said that Kapil continues to be like a younger brother to her, dismissing rumours of any bad blood between them.

“For me, Kapil is still like my younger brother. We talk to each other and share a good bond. If he needs me ever on the show and if I like the character , I would surely go,” she said.

Recalling her journey on the show, the actress said that she and the team stayed at the top of TRP charts for nearly two-and-a-half years. “People enjoyed my character a lot. I became Jag Bua and later Pinky Bua, and both were loved by the audience,” she added.

Talking about returning to Kapil’s show, Upasana stated that she was open to returning to the show, but only if she was given a significant role. She further explained that when Kapil shifted channels and offered her a part again, she did return briefly. However, things did not work out creatively.

“Kapil was extremely busy with his film commitments at that time and did not have the time to work on the detailing of my character. Because of that, it didn’t fully satisfy me as an actor,” she said.

The actress also stressed that she has no regrets and is happy with moving forward in life. “Whatever God has written for me, that is what I will do,” she said, adding that she is currently happy focusing on her film projects.

Upasana concluded by wishing Kapil Sharma and his entire team continued success.

–IANS

rd/