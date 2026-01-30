Upasana Singh reveals the tough reality behind the glamour and glitz of entertainment industry

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actress Upasana Singh, popularly known as Bua from The Kapil Sharma Show, has opened up about the tough realities of the entertainment industry, going beyond its glitz and glamour.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Upasana Singh spoke candidly about the harsh and demanding side of entertainment industry sharing how the industry often presents as glitzy and glamourous and conceals its struggles, competition and a lot many uncertainties.

“People don’t see the darkness behind the film industry. A common person thinks it is a glamorous life and that actors are living very comfortably.” She further highlighted how she learnt of the harsh truth of the industry when she became the general secretary of CINTAA.

“But when I became the general secretary of CINTAA, people started coming to me with their problems. They told me they could hardly earn Rs 1,200 in a year. Some said they get work for only four or five days, out of which the coordinator takes 25 percent from a payment of Rs 5,000. On top of that, they receive their money after 90 days, sometimes even after 120 days, despite working so hard.”

She added, “Now think about it. If someone earns Rs 5,000 per day, in Rs 25,000 TDS is deducted. After that, the coordinator takes his commission. So how much is really left? And this is in a city like Mumbai, where rent is high, children’s school fees have to be paid and there are household expenses.”

She added how actors at times don't have money to take care of their medical expenses.

“I realised that many people are not even able to take care of their health. They cannot go to doctors because they don’t have money. They struggle to run their homes, pay their children’s school fees and even survive in the industry.*

She added,”I felt very sad because I am an actress and, by God’s grace, I have been fortunate. I got good work, I played lead roles and I received many blessings. But when I saw the condition of these people, it deeply saddened me. We are now continuously trying to help them.”

Talking about Upasna Singh, the actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost 4 decades, and has enjoyed a long and diverse career spanning films and television. She has featured in popular Hindi and Punjabi films including Judwaa, Hulchul, Hungama, Golmaal Returns and Chak De Phatte.

On television, Upasana Singh gained widespread recognition for her comic roles in shows such as Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show where her portrayal of Pinky Bua became extremely popular.

–IANS

rd/