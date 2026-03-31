UP to deploy ‘CM Fellows’ in each district to achieve $1 trillion economy: CM Yogi​

Lucknow, March 31 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the deployment of ‘CM Fellows’ in every district to accelerate the goal of building a $1 trillion state economy, an official said on Tuesday.​

During a high-level meeting, the Chief Minister stated that, on the lines of Aspirational Blocks and the Aspirational Urban Local Bodies Programme, economic development at the district level should be made evidence-based and result-oriented.​

The Chief Minister instructed that the economic and data analysis capacity of the District OTD (One Trillion Dollar) cell be strengthened.​

"For this, two experts in each district, one economic development expert and one data analyst, should be deployed as ‘OTD CM Fellows’," he said.​

CM Adityanath emphasised that these experts should conduct evidence-based analysis of local resources, investment opportunities, and economic potential, and strengthen the District OTD Cell in formulating district-centric development strategies.​

The Chief Minister directed that monthly progress reports of economic activities conducted at the district level by OTD CM Fellows should be uploaded on an online dashboard.​

"Additionally, quarterly progress reports and presentations at the Principal Secretary/Secretary level must be ensured. Suggestive reports to boost economic activities should be prepared and submitted to the District OTD Cell, and local data should be regularly analysed and presented in meetings to track development trends," said CM Yogi Adityanath.​

Discussing the selection criteria for OTD CM Fellows, the Chief Minister said, "High academic qualifications and technical expertise must be ensured."​

The Planning Department informed that for the role of economic development expert, a postgraduate degree or MBA in Economics, Applied Economics, Econometrics, Finance, or Data Science may be prescribed. For data analysts, a postgraduate degree or an MBA in Statistics, Applied Statistics, Econometrics, Business Analytics, or Data Science may be required, according to a statement.​

The Chief Minister added, "This initiative should strengthen data-driven decision-making at the district level, thereby accelerating investment promotion, employment generation, and the overall development of the local economy."​

--IANS

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