UP T20 League: How UPCA Speed Hunt changed the life of Barabanki's Shakti Verma

Lucknow, Sep 2 (IANS) From working a private job for ₹7,000 a month to sharing a dressing room with established Indian Premier League (IPL) stars like Sameer Rizvi, Mohsin Khan, and Karn Sharma, Shakti Verma’s rise is one of the most compelling stories of Season 4 of the UP T20 League.

Hailing from Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh, the fast bowler was discovered through the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association’s (UPCA) Speed Hunt, a grassroots talent scouting initiative. He consistently clocked speeds of 138 km/h to top the charts at the Lucknow selection trials, earning a direct ticket to the UPT20 player auction where the Kanpur Superstars secured him for ₹2,50,000.

While the ongoing season has been a challenging one for the Kanpur Superstars, Shakti has already featured in three games, proving that raw talent can thrive when given the right platform.

Shakti’s journey is rooted in humble beginnings. He is the eldest son of Amar Singh Verma, a local motor mechanic. Despite severe financial constraints, his father supported his cricketing ambitions, often managing to buy expensive season cricket balls for his practice. However, the overall cost of professional cricket nearly forced Shakti out of the game.

"My father does a normal job as a mechanic, and I am the eldest at home," Shakti shared. "Cricket is a very expensive game. I used to do a private job earning ₹7,000 a month. With that salary, I couldn't buy cricket shoes worth ₹7,000. My coach, Sarvan Nawab sir, provided all the backing I needed. Whatever cricket I have played, and whatever I achieve in the future, is all because of him."

Shakti's entry into formal cricket took time. He started purely on the local tennis ball circuits. "When I played tennis ball cricket, boys would tell me I bowled well. A friend took me to my coach. Initially, I wanted to bat, but my coach told me to stick to bowling, and he polished my skills. My seniors like Vipraj Nigam and Shivam bhai also guided me and helped me financially during tough times."

The UPCA’s decision to keep the Speed Hunt trials entirely free of cost was the crucial turning point for players like Shakti, removing the financial barrier that often keeps rural talent hidden.

"That free trial was a very big thing for us," Shakti explained. "If someone comes from a well-off family, an entry fee of ₹1,500 is very little for them. But for a normal boy, even ₹10 is a lot. Because the trials were free, boys like us got a massive boost. If the Speed Hunt happens every year, more boys and better talents will emerge from the bottom."

Being picked at the auction for ₹2.5 Lakh has fundamentally changed his financial reality. "The money we get from this platform can be utilised to invest in ourselves," he noted with raw honesty. "The amount we received is more than enough for us. For people from normal families, this prize money is huge. Frankly, I had never seen this much money in my life before."

Shakti remains deeply aware of the opportunity in front of him. He credits the state association for bridging the gap between district-level struggles and professional leagues.

"The Speed Hunt gave a chance to new boys who couldn't reach this level otherwise," Shakti said. "Players from the grassroots who didn't get opportunities in trophy cricket got a huge platform here. I am very thankful to the UPCA, Rajeev Shukla sir, and Dr. Sanjay Kapoor sir for this initiative. If we do well here, we can even play in the IPL and get international recognition. We can go very far."

--IANS

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