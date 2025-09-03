UP: Sugar mill officials in soup over outstanding dues to cane farmers, case lodged

Lucknow, Sept 3 (IANS) Launching a crackdown on the sugarcane mill operators with dubious operations, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday lodged cases against five officials of Yadu Sugar Mill for their alleged failure to clear up outstanding dues of sugarcane farmers, amounting to almost Rs 30 crore.

The FIR was lodged against Badaun-based sugar mill director Kunal Yadav, son of former Parliamentarian and strongman DP Yadav and other topmost officials of the company.

According to Sugarcane Committee Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Mishra, the sugar mill’s managing director Suraj Yadav, nominee Suresh Chandra Johri, unit head DP Singh and senior general manager Brajesh Sharma have been booked for failing to clear dues of farmers.

Those booked in the case are accused of economic exploitation of farmers, repeated violation of District Magistrate’s orders and committing fraud on farmers. Police said that all those involved are being interrogated and a suitable action will follow, based on the findings.

The FIR was lodged against them for alleged refusal to clear outstanding dues and ignorance of repeated reminders from the concerned authorities, including the District Magistrate, the Commissioner and sugarcane committee secretaries.

Rajesh Mishra further told the newsmen that the two units of Yadu Sugar mill – one in Nevli (Kasganj) and another in Bisouli (Badaun) didn’t adequately compensate the farmers after purchasing their sugarcane produce, within the stipulated timeframe.

He said that both the mills crushed sugarcane but didn’t clear the dues to farmers within the stipulated period of 14 days. He said that the Bisouli mill crushed sugarcane to the tune of Rs 95.18 crore while Nevli mill crushed to the tune of Rs 55 crore but made only 67 per cent payment to farmers, and the rest remained unpaid despite multiple notices,” he informed.

"They have made only 67 per cent of the payment. Bisouli mill has an outstanding dues of Rs 30.92 crore while Nevli is yet to pay Rs 18 crore to the farmers,” he informed.

According to Bisouli SHO Harendra Singh, the arrests will begin if the mill owners don’t clear the dues soon.

--IANS

mr/uk