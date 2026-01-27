January 27, 2026 2:49 PM हिंदी

Sri Lanka to play six-match white-ball series in West Indies from Feb 20

Colombo, Jan 27 (IANS) Sri Lanka’s women’s team is set to travel to the West Indies for a six-match white-ball tour spanning late February to early March. The itinerary features three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals, scheduled between February 20 and March 3.

All fixtures will take place at the Grenada National Stadium in Grenada. The ODI leg begins on February 20, with the remaining matches on February 22 and 25. Attention then shifts to the T20Is, starting on February 28, followed by games on March 1 and 3.

The T20I contests carry added significance, as both sides step up their preparations for the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup, to be held in the UK later this year. The West Indies and Sri Lanka are grouped together in Group 2, alongside England, New Zealand, and two teams yet to qualify.

“The Sri Lanka National Women’s Team will tour the West Indies during February–March 2026 to play a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series. The tour will begin with the ODI series, followed by the T20I series, which will be played in Grenada,” the SLC said in their official statement.

Sri Lanka will be eager to end a T20I series drought that stretches back to their Asia Cup success in 2024. Meanwhile, the West Indies enter the series with strong home form, having secured T20I series victories against Bangladesh and South Africa in their most recent outings.

The two teams last met in the Caribbean in 2024, when Sri Lanka dominated the ODI series with a 3–0 sweep, while West Indies responded by winning the T20I series 2–1.

Sri Lanka are currently the sixth-ranked ODI team in the Women's Rankings, with the West Indies in ninth. In the T20I Rankings, the Windies occupy sixth place, while the Lankans are placed seventh.

--IANS

vi/bc

