UP: Durga Puja pandals in Varanasi painted in patriotic colours, BrahMos missiles dazzle

Varanasi, Sep 29 (IANS) Varanasi transforms into a mini West Bengal during Navratri, with the grandeur of Durga Puja pandals drawing crowds from across the city. The large and elaborately decorated pandals are major attractions for devotees and visitors alike.

The pandal at Sanatan Dharma Inter College is modelled after the Khatu Shyam Temple, while the one in Bathua Market resembles the Maa Chamundeshwari Devi Temple. Inside the pandals, soldiers painted in patriotic colours flank the idol of Goddess Durga, adding a unique touch to the traditional celebrations. A BrahMos missile is also prominently displayed at an adjacent pandal, captivating onlookers with its impressive presence.

At Lahartara, a pandal dedicated entirely to army soldiers stands out, constructed completely using the tricolour, symbolising patriotism and respect for the armed forces.

The BrahMos missile atop one of the pandals has become a crowd-puller. From Saptami, the seventh day of Navratri, Maa Durga pandals open for devotees’ darshan. During Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami, people from Kashi and nearby areas throng these pandals for prayers, culminating in the immersion of the idol on the tenth day.

Tilak Raj Mishra, President of the Central Puja Committee, Kashi Region, Uttar Pradesh, said, “Preparations are excellent. This is a VIP region, and the pandals have been decorated beautifully. This year, there are 512 pandals across the city.”

Maha Saptami, observed on September 29 this year, marks the beginning of the most significant phase of Durga Puja. According to the Hindu calendar, Saptami Tithi starts on September 28 at 2:27 PM and ends on September 29 at 4:31 PM, falling in the Shukla Paksha of the Ashwin month.

Saptami is special as it marks the start of Maa Durga’s battle against the demon king Mahishasura, a symbol of good triumphing over evil. This battle concludes on Vijaya Dashami. On Saptami, Maa Durga is worshipped in her fierce form, Kaalratri, a manifestation of Adi Shakti believed to remove fear, negativity, and obstacles from devotees’ lives.

While Durga Puja is celebrated nationwide, Maha Saptami holds particular cultural importance in Eastern India, especially West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, and Tripura. Pandals come alive with grand idols, decorations, and cultural performances. Families gather for traditional feasts, prayers, and community bonding, while devotees across India observe fasting, chant mantras, and wear auspicious colours for the day.

--IANS

jk/dan