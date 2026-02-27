Bhagyashree, Avantika Dassani jet off to Jodhpur for a luxurious mother-daughter vacation

Mumbai Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree is having a gala time as she is seen celebrating her birthday in a royal style with daughter Avantika Dassani in Jodhpur.

The mother-daughter duo jetted off to the Blue City for a serene getaway a few days ago and have been sharing stunning glimpses from their stay at a royal heritage palace.

Bhagyashree took to her social media account to post a carousel post featuring pictures of her beautiful trip.

In one picture, the screws can be seen sun-kissed as she relaxes in an infinity pool, holding a cup of tea while soaking in the view.

In another click, she is seen standing by the poolside at sunset, dressed in a white outfit. Avantika, too, shared snapshots from the trip.

From lounging by the infinity pool with heritage-style architecture in the backdrop to capturing the charming courtyards, the actress shared it all.

She also shared a video clip of her celebrating her mother Bhagyashree's birthday, calling her the drama queen.

The mother-daughter duo also enjoyed a high-tea session that also had a beautifully arranged three-tier stand filled with sandwiches, cakes and cookies.

Avantika re-shared moments from the trip, writing, “Mentally checked out, physically checked in.”

Talking about Bhagyashree, the actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 1989 blockbuster ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. She belongs to a royal Patvardhan family of Sangli , making her the Princess of Sangli in Maharashtra.

At the peak of her career, Bhagyashree chose to marry businessman Himalay Dasani in 1990 and stepped away from the entertainment world to focus on family life.

The couple welcomed their son Abhimanyu Dasani in 1990 and daughter Avantika Dasani in 1995.

Abhimanyu made his acting debut with ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ in 2018 and later appeared in films such as ‘Nikamma’. Avantika, on the other hand, stepped into acting with the web series ‘Mithya’.

In recent years, Bhagyashree returned to the entertainment industry and was seen participating in the reality show ‘Smart Jodi’ alongside her husband Himalay.

She is now all set to appear in Riteish Deshmukh’s upcoming film based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that is scheduled to be released on May 1.

–IANS

rd/