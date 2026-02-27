No chance of drawn-out Middle East war: JD Vance

Washington, Feb 27 (IANS) US Vice President JD Vance said there is “no chance” that the United States will be dragged into a prolonged war in the Middle East, even as President Donald Trump weighs fresh military options against Iran.

In an interview with The Washington Post aboard Air Force Two, Vance said that while military strikes against Iran remain under consideration, he does not believe such action would spiral into a years-long conflict.

“The idea that we’re going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight — there is no chance that will happen,” Vance was quoted as saying.

He added that he does not know what Trump will ultimately decide. Options include military strikes “to ensure Iran isn’t going to get a nuclear weapon,” or resolving “the problem diplomatically.”

“I think we all prefer the diplomatic option,” Vance said. “But it really depends on what the Iranians do and what they say.”

Talks between the United States and Iran continued Thursday in Geneva amid a large-scale buildup of US forces around Iran. No resolution was reached. Mediators said negotiations would continue next week.

Trump has publicly acknowledged that he is interested in bringing about regime change to topple Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He told reporters this month that it “would be the best thing that could happen.”

Vance, a 41-year-old Marine veteran who served in the Iraq War, has previously described himself as a “skeptic of foreign military interventions.” He said Thursday that he still sees himself that way and believes that description applies to Trump as well.

“Well, I mean, look. Life has all kinds of crazy twists and turns,” Vance said. “But I think Donald Trump is an ‘America First’ president, and he pursues policies that work for the American people.”

He cautioned against repeating past errors. “I do think we have to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past. I also think that we have to avoid overlearning the lessons of the past. Just because one president screwed up a military conflict doesn’t mean we can never engage in military conflict again. We’ve got to be careful about it, but I think the president is being careful.”

Within the conservative movement, divisions have widened over US involvement in the Middle East and America’s posture towards Israel. Vance has argued that Israel-sceptical voices should be heard in the intraparty debate, while maintaining that he views the country as a strategic ally.

“I guess my takeaway is it’s a really good conversation that’s going to be necessary for the right, not just for the next couple of years but for long into the future,” he said.

“And if you think of the Trump coalition in 2024 — and the way that I put it is, you had Joe Rogan, Mark Levin, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and JD Vance and a coalition of people … but to do that, you have to be willing to tolerate debate and disagreement,” he added. “And I just think that it’s a good thing.”

The United States has maintained a significant military presence in the Middle East for over two decades, particularly after the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Successive administrations have faced pressure to avoid another prolonged regional conflict.

Tensions with Iran have fluctuated over its nuclear programme and regional influence. Diplomatic efforts, including negotiations in Europe, have repeatedly sought to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions while preventing further escalation in an already volatile region.

--IANS

lkj/rs