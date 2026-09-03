UP CM Yogi to visit Mathura today, inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,051 crore ahead of Janmashtami

Mathura, Sep 3 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will arrive in Mathura on Thursday for a two-day visit to mark the occasion of Janmashtami.

During his visit, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the newly constructed Swami Haridas Auditorium in Vrindavan and inaugurate as well as lay the foundation stone for several development projects with a combined value of around Rs 1,051 crore.

According to the schedule, CM Yogi will land at the Pawan Hans helipad in Mathura at around 1 p.m. on Thursday. After arriving, he will travel by road to inspect the Bhakti Marg established along the Panigaon link road.

Following the inspection, the Chief Minister will proceed to the Geeta Research Institute. At around 2:30 p.m., he will chair a review meeting of the Braj Tirtha Vikas Parishad at the institute. During the meeting, various issues related to the development of Braj and ongoing projects are expected to be reviewed.

At around 3:30 p.m., CM Yogi will inaugurate several development projects and lay the foundation stones for a number of other projects worth approximately Rs 1,051 crore. The projects include the Shri Haridas Auditorium, which is being developed in Vrindavan.

Preparations for the Chief Minister's arrival are underway at the Geeta Research Institute and the Shri Haridas Auditorium, with both venues being decorated ahead of the programme. The Chief Minister will also address the gathering at the newly developed auditorium.

The Shri Haridas Auditorium has been equipped with seating arrangements for around 1,000 people and is expected to provide a significant venue for cultural and religious programmes in Vrindavan.

After completing the day's engagements, CM Yogi will spend the night at the Veterinary University in Mathura.

On Friday morning, the Chief Minister is scheduled to visit the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple, where he will offer prayers on the occasion of Janmashtami.

--IANS

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