Those opposing 'Vande Mataram' should leave country, says Yogi Adityanath in Bengal rally

Kolkata, April 12 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing an election rally in Nandakumar Assembly constituency in West Bengal's East Midnapore district, said on Sunday that those who oppose 'Vande Mataram' should leave the country.

"From the land of Uttar Pradesh, the holy place of Lord Ram, Mahadev and Krishna, I have come to the land which has the national song and anthem. Those opposing Vande Mataram should leave the country," he said.

In his speech, the UP Chief Minister mentioned prominent Bengali personalities such as Swami Vivekananda, Khudiram Bose, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee and talked about their influence on the country's national spirit.

"Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee had said that there cannot be two laws in one nation, and that dream has been fulfilled under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The abrogation of Article 370, which was a long-standing ideological objective, has now been realised. The country is scaling new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Adityanath also criticised the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal over a rise in political violence in the state.

He said, "This is the land which produces several scientists and notable personalities, including Rabindranath Tagore. However, Trinamool Congress has made this place a land of polarisation and atrocities. The appeasement politics of the Trinamool know no limits. It is facilitating infiltration for its electoral advantage. The TMC government is not helping in the fencing work of the border just to use infiltrators as their vote bank."

He also referred to incidents of violence across the state and severely criticised the TMC government’s stance over such incidents, including during the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident.

"Mamata didi was mute over the horrifying incident of RG Kar Medical College because the goons of TMC were somehow involved in it. She remains silent when atrocities are carried out on women and Hindus," he added.

All in all, the UP Chief Minister held three election rallies in West Bengal on Sunday.

--IANS

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