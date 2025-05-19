May 19, 2025 9:00 PM हिंदी

Unstable weather grips MP as heatwaves, thunderstorms and cyclonic activities intensify

Unstable weather grips MP as heatwaves, thunderstorms and cyclonic activities intensify

Bhopal, May 19 (IANS) A complex atmospheric system is currently shaping the weather across northern and central India, bringing an unusual mix of rainfall, thunderstorms, and heat-waves.

Isolated rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning are expected in Betul, Harda, Narmadapuram, Rajgarh, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Anuppur, Dindori, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, and Pandhurna districts.

Gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, along with lightning, are anticipated across western and northern Madhya Pradesh.

Additionally, slightly weaker winds of 30 to 40 kmph may accompany thunderstorms in Anuppur, Dindori, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, and Pandhurna districts, the weather department said.

Madhya Pradesh is experiencing erratic weather patterns this May, with fluctuating temperatures and unexpected storms disrupting the usual heatwave.

Similarly, light to moderate rain at isolated places is likely to occur across Chhattisgarh accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-60 km per hour at isolated places till 23 May, local weather department said.

Historically, this month has brought extreme temperatures, often surpassing 40 to 45 degrees Celsius across various cities. However, the first half of May has been characterized by strong storms, rainfall, and hailstorms.

The Meteorological Department forecasts that this trend will persist for the next four days before temperatures rise significantly.

The Western Disturbance, manifesting as a trough in the middle tropospheric westerlies, extends its axis at approximately 5.8 kilometers above sea level.

Concurrently, an upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over southern Haryana and northeastern Rajasthan at around 1 km above mean sea level, influencing weather patterns across adjacent regions including Madhya Pradesh, said the weather department.

A trough system extends from central Punjab to central Madhya Pradesh, maintaining instability in the region.

High temperatures are expected to intensify in Gwalior, Chhatarpur, Narsinghpur, Niwari, Maihar, Tikamgarh, Bhind, Datia, Khargone, Barwani, Khandwa, Morena, Rajgarh, Raisen, Shajapur, Sheopurkalan, Shivpuri, and Vidisha districts.

The meteorologists anticipate an intensifying heatwave post-May 22, with northern districts facing severe temperatures while central and southern parts may experience continued storm activity.

--IANS

sktr/pgh

LATEST NEWS

When Girish Karnad spoke about how mathematics helps the theatre artiste in him

When Girish Karnad spoke about how mathematics helps the theatre artiste in him

Pep Guardiola is 'absolutely' confident of Manchester City securing UEFA Champions League qualification, with two matches to go in Premier League.

Guardiola is 'absolutely' confident of Man City securing UCL qualification

Simon Pegg feels ‘bittersweet’ as ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise presses the stop button

Simon Pegg feels ‘bittersweet’ as ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise presses the stop button

Bihar: Nitish Kumar hands over letters of appointment to 315 block horticulture officers

Bihar: Nitish Kumar hands over letters of appointment to 315 block horticulture officers

MP: Several Hatod residents get pucca houses under PM-JANMAN scheme

MP: Several Hatod residents get pucca houses under PM-JANMAN scheme

Indian brands capture 91 pc of domestic smartwatch market

Indian brands capture 91 pc of domestic smartwatch market in Q1: Report

First single 'Let’s Live This Moment' from Kireeti Reddy, Sreeleela’s 'Junior' released

First single 'Let’s Live This Moment' from Kireeti Reddy, Sreeleela’s 'Junior' released

Varanasi’s pink enamel artisan crafts BrahMos missile replica, orders soar high

Varanasi’s pink enamel artisan crafts BrahMos missile replica, orders soar high

Bangladesh add third T20I in UAE amid uncertainty over Pakistan tour: Report

Bangladesh add third T20I in UAE amid uncertainty over Pakistan tour: Report

Unstable weather grips MP as heatwaves, thunderstorms and cyclonic activities intensify

Unstable weather grips MP as heatwaves, thunderstorms and cyclonic activities intensify