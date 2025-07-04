Pakistan: Man arrested after illegal 'pet' lion escapes, injures three people

Lahore, July 4 (IANS) Wildlife authorities in Pakistan's Lahore city have arrested a man after his 'pet' lion escaped, injuring three people, including two children and a woman.

The arrest was made by the Punjab province's wildlife department with the help of the local police in the Shah Di Khoi area. The lion has now been relocated safely to a safe and secure wildlife sanctuary.

The big cat wandered into a residential locality, resulting in a lot of panic and chaos among the people.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a woman is seen walking down the street when the ‘pet’ lion jumps over the wall onto the road, injuring the woman. It is further visible in the video that another man runs to help the woman. However, the lion moves on, injuring two other children.

All three injured in the attack received immediate treatment and are reported to be in a stable condition.

"Keeping wild animals in residential areas poses serious risks and strict action will be taken against such individuals," Lahore Deputy Chief Wildlife Officer Adnan Work was quoted as saying by Pakistan's Express Tribune newspaper on Friday.

He also confirmed that the person keeping the lion as a pet did not have the required permit and license, failing to meet the safety regulations.

A case has been filed by the Wildlife department under the Punjab Wildlife Act, stating that unauthorised possession of dangerous wildlife animals is a non-bailable offence.

Punjab province's Minister for Information and Environment Maryam Aurangzeb in a statement said, "We cannot allow anyone to jeopardise human lives. Enforcement of wildlife laws is a core part of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's environmental protection agenda, and no leniency will be shown," condemning the incident and announcing a "provincewide crackdown" on illegal ownership of exotic animals.

Pakistani authorities have instructed and propelled the public to report any such possession of exotic wildlife by calling their wildlife helpline number.

