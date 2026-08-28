‘Unprecedented scale, transformative outcomes’: PM Modi on 12 years of Jan Dhan Yojana

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the unprecedented scale and transformative outcomes of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, saying the flagship financial inclusion programme has had an unparalleled impact in empowering people across the country.

The Prime Minister said the scheme has played a significant role in advancing financial inclusion and bringing more people into the formal financial system.

“Unprecedented scale and transformative outcomes! Jan Dhan Yojana has had an unparalleled impact,” PM Modi posted on X.

His remarks came as the government highlighted the long-term impact of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, which was launched with the objective of ensuring access to banking and financial services for people across the country.

The Prime Minister said the initiative has contributed significantly to financial inclusion and helped empower people by expanding their access to formal banking services.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Ministry of Finance said that deposits in bank accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) have surged 12.8 times to Rs 3.17 lakh crore over the past 12 years, indicating deeper engagement with the formal banking system and stronger saving habits among beneficiaries.

As PMJDY completed 12 years, the ministry said the scheme has evolved beyond merely expanding access to bank accounts and is now encouraging greater participation in the formal financial system.

“Growing deposits in Jan Dhan accounts reflect more than increasing balances. They point to greater engagement with formal banking, stronger saving habits and growing financial participation among beneficiaries across the country,” the Finance Ministry said in a post on X.

The Ministry said that the growth in deposits reflects the increasing financial participation of beneficiaries and the broader impact of PMJDY in promoting financial inclusion across the country.

--IANS

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