Lebanese Minister attends Vikasit Bharat run organised by Embassy

Beirut, Sep 19 (IANS) Lebanese Minister of Youth and Sports Nora Bayrakdarian and MP Adib Abdel Massih attended the Viksit Bharat Run 2026 organised by the Embassy of India in Lebanon, the Embassy said on Saturday.

“The Embassy of India, Beirut, organised Viksit Bharat Run 2026 under the aegis of Seva Pakhwada (17 September to 2 October) on 18th September 2026. Minister of Youth and Sports HE Dr Nora Bayrakdarian and MP Mr Adib Abdel Massih also graced it. As part of the celebrations, an 800m run was organised for the members of the Indian diaspora, in which more than 200 diaspora members participated,” the Embassy stated on X.

The Embassy also participated in a table tennis tournament and various athletic competitions, as part of the Lebanese Week of Sports, in association with the Lebanese Ministry of Youth & Sports.

On Thursday, the Ambassador of India to Lebanon, Noor Rahman Sheikh, handed over five Made-in-India motorcycles to Jezzine Municipality Mayor Mr David Halo as a gift from the Government of India under the Quick Impact Projects (QIP) initiative.

“Ambassador Noor Rahman Sheikh handed over five Made-in-India motorcycles to Jezzine Municipality Mayor Mr David Halo as a gift from the Government of India under the Quick Impact Projects (QIP) initiative, aimed at supporting local communities and enhancing municipal services.

Addressing the gathering, the Ambassador highlighted India’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Lebanon and contributing to community development through practical, people-centric initiatives,” the Embassy stated on X.

On Wednesday, the Embassy celebrated ITEC Day 2026, highlighting the enduring friendship and cooperation between India and Lebanon through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme. Lebanon’s Minister of Industry, Joseph El Khoury, was the Chief Guest.

Nisrine Machmouchi, President of the Civil Service Board, Ambassador Rana Mokaddam, Head of the Economic Affairs Directorate in MOFA, and senior officials from various Ministries participated, along with ITEC Alumni.

--IANS

ksk/dan