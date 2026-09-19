September 19, 2026 11:28 PM हिंदी

Embassy organises India Day in Germany, showcasing scientific achievements

Embassy organises India Day in Germany, showcasing scientific achievements

Berlin, Sep 19 (IANS) The Embassy of India in Germany organised India Day in association with Brandenburg Technical University to showcase scientific achievements & cultural diversity of India, the Embassy said on Saturday.

“The Embassy of India in Germany organised India Day in association with Brandenburg Technical University to showcase the scientific achievements and cultural diversity of India on 18 Sept 2026 at Cottbus. Ambassador Ajit Gupte highlighted the steady expansion of India-Germany relations across education, science and technology, innovation, trade, investment, tourism, skills and mobility,” the Embassy stated on X.

“President Prof. Gesine Grande, Vice President of the Indian Students Association Cottbus (ISAC), spoke on BTU's lengthy engagement with India. With around 200 participants, the event showcased 75 years of India-Germany diplomatic relations,” it added.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to deepen the Strategic Partnership between the two countries across key sectors.

Marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Germany, PM Modi described Germany as an important pillar of India’s engagement with Europe and a key partner in advancing peace, stability and prosperity globally.

“Had a warm and productive conversation with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. As India and Germany celebrate 75 years of our diplomatic relations, we reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening our Strategic Partnership across trade & investment, defence, clean energy, advanced technologies, talent mobility and other key areas. Germany is an important pillar of India’s engagement with Europe and a valued partner for promoting global peace, stability and prosperity,” PM Modi posted on X.

“Together, we will continue to deepen our forward-looking Strategic Partnership for the benefit of the people of our countries,” he added.

Given its key role in the European Union and the strength of India’s bilateral relations, Germany is one of India’s most important partners in Europe.

--IANS

ksk/dan

LATEST NEWS

Kamil Pooran gets maiden T20I call-up, Campbell returns for West Indies’ India tour

Kamil Pooran gets maiden T20I call-up, Campbell returns for West Indies’ India tour

Embassy organises India Day in Germany, showcasing scientific achievements

Embassy organises India Day in Germany, showcasing scientific achievements

Lebanese Minister attends Vikasit Bharat run organised by Embassy

Lebanese Minister attends Vikasit Bharat run organised by Embassy

Egyptian mission discovers rare rock-cut tombs dating to late New Kingdom in Nile Delta

Egyptian mission discovers rare rock-cut tombs dating to late New Kingdom in Nile Delta

Viksit Bharat: FM Sitharaman-led meet concludes with focus on financing

Viksit Bharat: FM Sitharaman-led meet concludes with focus on financing

Asiad organising committee apologises for playing N. Korean anthem at S. Korean hockey match (Credit: Yonhap)

Asiad organizing committee apologises for playing N. Korean anthem at S. Korean hockey match

Premier League: Manzambi, Jackson, Buendia strike as Aston Villa beat Tottenham 3-2 (Credit: Aston Villa FC)

Premier League: Manzambi, Jackson, Buendia strike as Aston Villa beat Tottenham 3-2

SEMICON India 2026: Industry leaders hail India’s rising semiconductor ambitions

SEMICON India 2026: Industry leaders hail India’s rising semiconductor ambitions

Enforced disappearances of Baloch civilians in Pakistan lay bare accountability failure: Report

Enforced disappearances of Baloch civilians in Pakistan lay bare accountability failure: Report

Behind Chinese State broadcaster's global facade lies a system of CCP control: Report (File image)

Behind Chinese State broadcaster's global facade lies a system of CCP control: Report