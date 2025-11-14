November 14, 2025 8:17 PM हिंदी

UNODC representative Holge presents credentials to MEA Secretary George

UNODC representative Kristian Holge presents credentials to MEA Secretary Sibi George

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Kristian Holge, Regional Representative, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Regional Office for South Asia, presented credentials to Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George in New Delhi on Friday.

During the meeting, George wished Holge a meaningful tenure in India.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George received credentials from Mr. Kristian Holge, Regional Representative, UNODC Regional Office for South Asia. Wished him a meaningful tenure in India," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

During the meeting, UNODC expressed its readiness to support the Indian government with national and regional responses in scope of its mandate areas.

In a post shared on X, UNODC Regional Office for South Asia stated, "Mr. Kristian Holge, Regional Representative, UNODC Regional Office for South Asia presented credentials to Secretary (West) MEA India Sibi George. We stand ready to support the Government of India with national and regional responses in scope of UNODC South Asia's mandate areas."

UNODC’s mission is to contribute to global peace and security, human rights and development by making the world safer from drugs, crime, corruption and terrorism, according to the official statement. This strategy will equip UNODC to deliver effectively, efficiently and with accountability, elevating our support to Member States to build just, inclusive and resilient societies that leave no one behind.

The mandates of UNODC include the areas related to transnational organised crime, criminal justice, countering corruption, drug control and terrorism. This allows the Office to provide comprehensive solutions to the interrelated challenges faced by member states, according to the statement.

Strong institutions that have integrity and accountability will provide effective responses and access to justice. Furthermore, effective institutions are also important for promoting a balanced response to drugs. The Office helps ensure that efforts to address crime, corruption, terrorism and drugs are coordinated across national boundaries, facilitating its shared responsibility in addressing these challenges.

--IANS

int/akl/rad

