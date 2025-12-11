December 11, 2025 8:54 PM हिंदी

Unit of Ram Charan’s 'Peddi' to begin new shooting schedule in Hyderabad on Friday

Hyderabad, Dec 11 (IANS) The unit of director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited rural action drama 'Peddi', featuring Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead, will begin its next shooting schedule in Hyderabad on Friday.

Sources close to the unit say that the new schedule will feature several pivotal sequences, some of which will be canned in Delhi. They also add that filming will continue until the end of January, by which time the entire talkie portion of the movie is expected to be wrapped up.

As planned, all aspects of production are progressing smoothly, with post-production work moving ahead at a good pace, the sources add.

It may be recalled that the makers had recently brought Sham Kaushal on board specifically for a fight sequence that sources claim will surely be considered as one of the film’s highlights.

The crucial and high-intensity fight sequence, featuring Ram Charan alongside fighters, was shot on a massive set erected by production designer Avinash Kolla at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad.

The film has already been garnering a lot of attention for its first-look posters and glimpse. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and prestigiously presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, 'Peddi' is being mounted on a massive scale with a high budget. The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

"Director Buchi Babu Sana, a known perfectionist, is paying meticulous attention to every action segment. Each fight sequence has been crafted with unique concepts and breathtaking execution," a source had said some days ago.

Meanwhile, 'Peddi' has become a global sensation. The first single, 'Chikiri Chikiri' from the film, has received a phenomenal response worldwide. The song continues to trend globally and stands as one of the biggest chartbusters of the year.

The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in prominent roles.

'Peddi' is backed by a stellar technical crew with Academy Award winner AR Rahman composing the music, renowned cinematographer R Rathnavelu handling the camera, and National Award–winning editor Navin Nooli taking charge of the editing.

The film is slated for a grand pan-India theatrical release on March 27, 2026.

--IANS

mkr/

