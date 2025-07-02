'Congress not concerned about country's pride': Jyotiraditya Scindia on Rahul's 'surrender' jibe

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, launched a sharp attack on the Congress party on Wednesday in response to Rahul Gandhi’s recent “Narender Surrender” remark.

Union Minister Scindia accused the Congress of undermining India’s global standing and questioning the credibility of its armed forces.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “What else is left to say about a political party that has already been rejected by the people of the country? The dignity and respect of the nation should be paramount.”

He alleged that the Congress has stooped to a level where it seeks to embarrass India on international platforms and cast doubt on the strength and professionalism of the Indian military. The minister’s remarks came in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy and national security approach.

Rahul Gandhi had used the phrase “Narender Surrender” in reference to the government’s handling of border tensions with Pakistan—a phrase that has sparked political controversy in the past.

Scindia also defended India’s military actions, including the 2016 surgical strikes, the 2019 Balakot airstrikes, and the recent Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure across the border.

“When there was a surgical strike or the Balakot operation, they asked for proof. When there is Operation Sindoor, they question how many (fighter) planes crashed,” he said.

“It has become clear that the people of India are not concerned about a party that is not concerned about the pride of India.”

Operation Sindoor, a recent cross-border counter-terror operation, has been hailed by the government as a demonstration of India’s strategic resolve.

However, opposition leaders have raised questions about transparency and outcomes, prompting strong rebuttals from BJP leaders.

Scindia also criticised Congress leaders for making statements abroad that, he claimed, tarnish India’s image.

“Which patriot goes outside the country and brings it down?” he asked, without naming Gandhi directly.

The BJP has intensified its counteroffensive against the Congress ahead of the upcoming state elections, framing national pride and security as central campaign themes.

--IANS

sktr/pgh