Union Min Mansukh Mandaviya launches 'Sardar@150 Unity March' to commemorate 150th Birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision of Jan Bhagidari in Rashtranirman, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, through MY Bharat on Monday organised the Viksit Bharat Padyatras, an initiative designed to foster national pride, deepen civic engagement, and strengthen the spirit of unity among youth through commemorative and participatory programmes.

The year 2025 marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India. To honour his legacy, the Government of India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, observed two years long celebrations starting from 2024 - 2026, to commemorate his monumental contributions to the country.

As a part of this initiative, on Monday, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya along with MoS Raksha Khadse announced the launch of the Sardar@150 Unity March, a nationwide campaign led by MY Bharat to commemorate the Sardar’s enduring legacy.

The initiative, spanning 2 long months, seeks to inspire unity, patriotism, and civic responsibility among youth, honoring Sardar Patel’s legacy of uniting India and encouraging them to embody the ideals of Ek Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat in daily life.

Addressing the media, the Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya stated that “Sardar@150 Unity March is not merely a commemoration but a national movement to engage youth in nation-building. Just as Sardar Patel united over 560 princely states to forge a strong and united India, this initiative seeks to channel the energy of young Indians towards strengthening national unity and advancing the vision of a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

He further added, “Sardar gave us an independent India; under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we are moving towards a Viksit and Atmanirbhar India. The journey from independence to development is the true tribute to Iron Man”.

The digital phase of the Sardar@150 Unity March begins on Monday, with activities such as Social Media Reel Competitions, Essay Writing, and the Sardar@150 Young Leaders Program Quiz for youth aged 15–29 years.

This phase is aimed at engaging young people across the nation and generating momentum for the padyatras that follow. The guidelines and registration details are available on MY Bharat platform. The Top winners of these competitions will be announced before the start of the National Padyatra i.e., November 26.

The first phase of the campaign will be the District-Level Padyatras, held from October 31 to November 25. These padyatras will be held for three consecutive days in every parliamentary constituency, covering all districts across the country with 8 to 10 Kms on each day. Led by State Cabinet Ministers, Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha MPs in each Parliamentary Constituency, these padyatras will display the true “Mini Bharat” on the streets, as the richness of local cultures and traditions is showcased, reflecting the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

During the padyatra days, participants will pay tribute to statues and portraits of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, take the Atmanirbhar Bharat pledge, Cultural performances celebrating the theme of Ek Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat will be organised, followed by the distribution of participation certificates. Alongside, awareness stalls highlighting the Modi Government’s welfare schemes will be set up along the route of the padyatra.

The National-level padyatra will begin on November 26, 2025, Constitution Day and concludes on December 6. This historic padyatra will cover 152 Kms commencing from Karamsad, the birthplace of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and culminate at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia.

As part of the pre-event activities, social development activities will be undertaken in every village along the route with active participation from MY Bharat volunteers, NSS volunteers, NCC cadets and young leaders.

A group of 150 outstanding young leaders, selected through the Sardar@150 Young Leaders Program Quiz, will join the National level Padyatra, symbolising youth leadership in nation-building.

At the end of each padyatra day, Sardar Gatha sessions will be organised, where eminent scholars will narrate inspiring stories from Patel’s life, highlighting his important role in uniting India.

