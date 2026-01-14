Union Home Secretary, Intelligence Bureau Director in J&K today for two-day security review

Jammu, Jan 14 (IANS) Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Tapan Deka and other top officials are arriving here on Wednesday on a two-day visit to review security in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said the meeting is being held in the winter capital, Jammu, to review overall security in the union territory and the latest Pakistani attempts to push infiltrators across the border and drone activity along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB)

“The meeting will be held at the police headquarters in Jammu. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat, Special DGP S.J.M. Gillani, J&K Home Secretary Chandrakar Bharti, ADGP CID Nitish Kumar, heads of CAPFs and other senior officers will attend the review meeting," the officials said.

The Union Home Secretary and Director IB will also visit the International Border before they return to New Delhi tomorrow afternoon, the officials said.

Officials added that the anti-terror operations in Doda, Kishtwar, Kathua and Udhampur will be discussed during the meeting. This is going to get special focus during the review meeting because, despite being engaged in gunfights by the security forces, terrorists have managed to escape during these operations.

The officials further said there are reports that terrorists have been camping at launch pads on the Pakistan side of the border and are waiting for an opportunity to cross over.

The Army and BSF have been maintaining a very high alert along the LoC and IB to thwart the intrusion bids.

“Anti-infiltration measures and further strengthening of the Anti-Infiltration Grid are also expected to come up for review during the security meeting,” the officials said.

Wednesday’s visit by the Union Home Secretary to J&K comes less than a week after the home minister, Amit Shah, reviewed the security situation in the union territory on January 8.

The Home Minister appreciated the role of J&K Police and the security forces and directed that a mission-mode approach be adopted to target terror infrastructure in J&K.

--IANS

sq/dpb