HM Amit Shah unveils bold extradition strategy against fugitives at CBI summit

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, delivered a powerful address at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conference on “Extradition of Fugitives: Challenges and Strategies” in New Delhi on Thursday, underscoring India’s resolute commitment to bringing fugitive criminals to justice.

Shah emphasised that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is fortifying its national security and rule of law.

“The issue of fugitive criminals is connected not only with the nation’s sovereignty, economic stability, and law and order, but also with the country’s security,” he stated.

He stressed the need to dismantle the belief among fugitives that they are beyond the reach of Indian law, asserting, “We cannot secure the country until those sitting abroad who harm the nation’s economy, sovereignty, and security fear the Indian justice system.”

The Home Minister outlined a multi-faceted approach to extradition, emphasising both purpose and process. The objectives include ensuring justice transcends borders, strengthening national security through advanced identification systems, enhancing India’s global judicial credibility, protecting the economic system, and promoting the rule of law internationally.

To achieve this, HM Shah advocated for seamless communication, strategic coordination, and organised execution. He praised the CBI’s establishment of a special Global Operation Centre, which coordinates in real-time with global police forces to apprehend fugitives.

Notably, from January to September 2025, the CBI issued over 189 Red Corner Notices, the highest in its history, reflecting intensified efforts under initiatives like ‘Operation Trishul’ and the newly formed BHARATPOL.

HM Shah highlighted significant legislative reforms under the Modi government, including the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act of 2018, which has enabled the recovery of nearly $2 billion in assets over four years.

Additionally, the Money Laundering Act has been strengthened, with assets worth $12 billion attached between 2014 and 2023. The introduction of three new criminal laws, replacing colonial-era legislation, marks a historic reform.

Sections 355 and 356 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) now allow trials in absentia, enabling courts to proceed against fugitives by appointing legal representation, thus altering their status under international law.

To bolster extradition efforts, HM Shah called for every state to establish dedicated units for repatriating fugitives, emphasising a “Whole of Government” approach.

He urged the creation of Expert Special Cells within state police forces to prepare robust extradition cases and proposed special prisons aligned with international standards for fugitives.

Additionally, he recommended a dedicated CBI division to review extradition requests and a special task force under the Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) to enhance coordination on narcotics, terrorism, and financial crimes.

The two-day event, attended by dignitaries including the Union Home Secretary, Foreign Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, and CBI Director, focused on enhancing international cooperation to tackle fugitives involved in economic, cyber, terrorist, and organised crimes.

The conference featured seven sessions addressing critical topics such as cyber technology, financial crimes, tracing illicit funds, simplifying extradition processes, and leveraging international police cooperation.

HM Shah emphasised that these discussions would strengthen national security and economic prosperity by overcoming policy complexities. He also proposed integrating databases of fugitives across state and central agencies, with the CBI overseeing a unified mechanism.

A special campaign to convert Blue Corner Notices into Red Corner Notices was suggested to expedite global action against fugitives. During the event, HM Shah presented medals for distinguished and meritorious service to CBI officers, recognising their contributions to law enforcement.

Awardees included Pramod Kumar, ASP, CBI, ACB, Mumbai, who received the President’s Medal for distinguished service, and others like Sumedha Dwivedi and Mohammad Suvez Haque for meritorious service.

The Asadharan Aasuchana Kushalata Padak-2023 was conferred on Satyamoorthy T for exemplary intelligence work. HM Shah’s address underscored a transformative shift in India’s approach to fugitive extradition, driven by robust legal frameworks, international collaboration, and technological advancements.

By fostering coordination between state police, central agencies, and global partners, India aims to ensure that no fugitive escapes justice, reinforcing its sovereignty and economic stability. The conference sets a roadmap for a secure, law-abiding India, aligning with Modi’s vision of a justice system that delivers verdicts within three years by 2027.

